It's a 'Gordon Ramsay market' as stocks are now priced for perfection, says Raymond James CIO

This is a "Gordon Ramsay market," with much good news already priced in, says Raymond James CIO Larry Adam. FOX/Getty Images.

It'll be difficult for investors to make big returns this year, according to Raymond James.

The bank's CIO, Larry Adam, calls it the "Gordon Ramsay equity market."

The bank expects the S&P 500 to finish the year virtually unchanged at about 4,850 points.

"Kitchen Nightmares" star Gordon Ramsay's approach to cooking sums up why stocks might disappoint investors this year, according to the CIO of Raymond James.

The foul-mouthed TV chef demands perfection – and the S&P 500 will demand the same to rack up further gains this year, Larry Adam told Business Insider in a recent interview.

"I'll call it the Gordon Ramsay equity market," he said. "He strives for perfection, and that's the market right now – priced for perfection, without much room for error."

Adam doubled down on that colorful culinary metaphor in Raymond James' 2024 outlook, published Tuesday, pointing out that stocks are now priced at a level suggesting the market expects the Federal Reserve to engineer its dream "soft landing" economic outcome.

"Just as Ramsay has a discerning eye for cooking, investors will need to be more selective in 2024 with their sector, region, style, and market capitalization choices," he wrote. "That's because a lot of the good news has already been priced into the market, including expectations for a soft landing, Fed rate cuts and easing inflation."

In Tuesday's note, Raymond James strategists said they expected the S&P 500 to finish the year trading at just 4,850 points – implying the benchmark gauge will climb just 2% from its current level.

Only perfection will do

That outcome would likely disappoint investors after a year where the AI craze and cooling inflation lifted the S&P 500 24%, powered the Nasdaq Composite 43% higher, and helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a new record high.

But Adam believes the surprise rally is a sign that investors expect a perfect economic outcome that remains far from assured.

"The most recent rally is probably a sign the market's got a little too optimistic," he told BI.

"You're seeing a lot more calls saying that we're going to get a soft landing," Adam added, referring to the scenario where the Fed brings inflation down to its 2% target without causing a recession or an unemployment spike.

Raymond James' base case is that the central bank slashes borrowing costs four times over the back half of this year, he added. Traders are pricing in six rate cuts, per the CME Fedwatch tool.

Adam also expects the US economy to suffer a "mild recession" in 2024, which he said means S&P 500-listed companies will likely underperform Wall Street's consensus earnings forecast of $245 per share.

So-so 2024 for stocks

Raymond James' forecast is in line with Wall Street's consensus that stocks are set for an unspectacular, underwhelming year.

Bank of America's Savita Subramanian and Goldman Sachs' David Kostin are among the strategists who've backed the S&P 500 to set record highs – but that would still only translate to single-digit gains in percentage terms after the gauge's end-of-year surge.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley perma-bear Mike Wilson has struck a pessimistic tone on the benchmark index, which he expects to slide 5% from its current level to 4,500 points as the economy feels the brunt of the Fed's rate hikes.

The S&P 500 slid in the first few days of 2023, dragged down by Barclays' downgrade of Apple and investors' worries that the central bank will take a more cautious approach to easing than was previously expected.

