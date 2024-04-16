Gordon Ramsay's London Pub Taken Over By Squatters Threatening Legal Fury

Margaret Jackson
3 min read
0
Gordon Ramsay's London Pub Taken Over By Squatters Threatening Legal Fury
Gordon Ramsay's London Pub Taken Over By Squatters Threatening Legal Fury

Squatters have seized control of a London pub belonging to celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and are threatening legal action against anyone attempting to evict them.

Six squatters entered Ramsay's York & Albany hotel and gastropub, which is listed for sale for $16.1 million. They barricaded the windows, secured the door with kitchen appliances and applied adhesive to the locks.

The Sun reported that the gang posted a notice on the door threatening legal action against anyone who tries to kick them out.

"Take notice that we occupy this property and at all times there is at least one person in occupation," the notice states. "That if you attempt to enter by violence or by threatening violence we will prosecute you."

Don't Miss:

The warning, signed by "The Occupiers," goes on to state that anyone who attempts to remove them will receive a sentence of up to six months in prison and/or a fine of up to $6,225.

"If you want to get us out you will have to issue a claim for possession in the County Court or in the High Court," the notice states.

Ramsay was about to sign the property over to new partners when the squatters took over the building near Regent's Park in central London.

"It's an absolute nightmare for poor Gordon," a source told The Sun. "The pub was temporarily closed whilst he was finalizing a new lease, and during this handover period, a gang of professional squatters somehow bypassed all security and CCTV and got themselves in.

Trending

"They've now boarded themselves in the building and are slowly taking over the place, leaving their crap everywhere and brazenly telling locals this is now their home."

Squatters also have become a problem in the United States, as property crimes have been downgraded as priorities in many cities. A squatter locked a Texas homeowner out of her house, claiming to have a lease after moving to the state with her family, according to an article in USA Today.

A woman returned to her home in Maryland after a vacation to find two squatters in her bed. In addition to living in her house, they sold about $50,000 of her furniture, according to USA Today.

At least one state is trying to do something to combat the problem. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed legislation to end the squatters scam and protect homeowners. Under HB 621, property owners can ask law enforcement to remove a squatter from their property if certain conditions are met.

"While other states are siding with the squatters, we are protecting property owners and punishing criminals looking to game the system," DeSantis said in a press release on his website.

Read Next:

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Gordon Ramsay's London Pub Taken Over By Squatters Threatening Legal Fury originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Americans now expect a record $82K to change jobs—and men want nearly $30K more than women

    The minimum pay workers say they'll need to jump ship is the highest it's been in a decade. Blame the surging cost of living

  • ‘A million returns every hour’: Taxpayers race to file by midnight

    Tax professionals field last-minute requests and file extensions as millions of Americans rush to beat the midnight deadline.

  • America's Top 10 Happiest Cities

    Money can’t always buy happiness. However, quality of life can influence your financial decisions and outcomes. Depending where you live, certain quality of life factors, including metrics like life expectancy, infrastructure and the rate of marriage, can ultimately impact your happiness. To find where Americans are happiest, SmartAsset evaluated 90 of the largest U.S. cities […] The post Where Americans Are Happiest – 2024 Study appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • Bridge Disaster in Baltimore Gets FBI Criminal Investigation

    (Bloomberg) -- The US has opened a criminal investigation into what occurred on a cargo ship before it crashed into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge and caused it to collapse last month, according to a person familiar with the probe. Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapTrump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff D

  • Ship that caused bridge collapse had apparent electrical issues while still docked, AP source says

    Hours before leaving port, the massive container ship that caused the deadly collapse of a Baltimore bridge experienced apparent electrical problems, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday, the same day FBI agents boarded the vessel amid a criminal investigation into the circumstances leading up to the catastrophe. The Dali departed Baltimore’s port early on March 26 laden with cargo destined for Sri Lanka. It lost power before reaching open water and struck one of the supports for Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing the span to collapse into the Patapsco River and sending six members of a road repair crew plummeting to their deaths.

  • New rules for Pregnant Workers Fairness Act include divisive accommodations for abortion

    Workers are entitled to time off and other job accommodations for abortions — along with pregnancy-related medical conditions like miscarriage, stillbirth and lactation — under the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, according to finalized federal regulations published Monday. The regulations provide guidance for employers and workers on how to implement the law, which passed with robust bipartisan Congressional support in December 2022 but sparked controversy last year when the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission included abortions in its draft rules. The language means that workers can ask for time off to obtain an abortion and recover from the procedure.

  • Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Receives 18 Month Sentence for 'Rust' Film Shooting

    "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was sentenced to 18 months in prison. In March, she was convicted of involuntary manslaughter over the killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Photo: Eddie Moore/Pool/Getty Images

  • 1 Stock I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole

    I am a dividend investor, and I prize dividend consistency. I just can't trust what this high-yield income stock says about its dividend.

  • 1 Ridiculously Undervalued Growth Stock Down 87% to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Investors rarely get a chance to buy growth stocks at such depressed valuations.

  • Billionaire David Tepper Has 40% of His Portfolio Invested in These 4 Growth Stocks

    David Tepper is one of the best-performing hedge fund managers.