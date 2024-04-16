Gordon Ramsay's London Pub Taken Over By Squatters Threatening Legal Fury

Squatters have seized control of a London pub belonging to celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and are threatening legal action against anyone attempting to evict them.

Six squatters entered Ramsay's York & Albany hotel and gastropub, which is listed for sale for $16.1 million. They barricaded the windows, secured the door with kitchen appliances and applied adhesive to the locks.

The Sun reported that the gang posted a notice on the door threatening legal action against anyone who tries to kick them out.

"Take notice that we occupy this property and at all times there is at least one person in occupation," the notice states. "That if you attempt to enter by violence or by threatening violence we will prosecute you."

The warning, signed by "The Occupiers," goes on to state that anyone who attempts to remove them will receive a sentence of up to six months in prison and/or a fine of up to $6,225.

"If you want to get us out you will have to issue a claim for possession in the County Court or in the High Court," the notice states.

Ramsay was about to sign the property over to new partners when the squatters took over the building near Regent's Park in central London.

"It's an absolute nightmare for poor Gordon," a source told The Sun. "The pub was temporarily closed whilst he was finalizing a new lease, and during this handover period, a gang of professional squatters somehow bypassed all security and CCTV and got themselves in.

"They've now boarded themselves in the building and are slowly taking over the place, leaving their crap everywhere and brazenly telling locals this is now their home."

Squatters also have become a problem in the United States, as property crimes have been downgraded as priorities in many cities. A squatter locked a Texas homeowner out of her house, claiming to have a lease after moving to the state with her family, according to an article in USA Today.

A woman returned to her home in Maryland after a vacation to find two squatters in her bed. In addition to living in her house, they sold about $50,000 of her furniture, according to USA Today.

At least one state is trying to do something to combat the problem. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed legislation to end the squatters scam and protect homeowners. Under HB 621, property owners can ask law enforcement to remove a squatter from their property if certain conditions are met.

"While other states are siding with the squatters, we are protecting property owners and punishing criminals looking to game the system," DeSantis said in a press release on his website.

This article Gordon Ramsay's London Pub Taken Over By Squatters Threatening Legal Fury originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.