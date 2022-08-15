U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,274.54
    -5.61 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,751.92
    -9.13 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,040.99
    -6.19 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,998.24
    -18.37 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.82
    -4.27 (-4.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.50
    -24.00 (-1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    20.12
    -0.57 (-2.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0204
    -0.0053 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7640
    -0.0850 (-2.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2085
    -0.0054 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8110
    -0.6690 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,133.00
    -360.25 (-1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    573.90
    -16.87 (-2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.12
    -5.77 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,871.78
    +324.80 (+1.14%)
     

Gorgias’ valuation rises to $710M with $30M Series C for e-commerce customer support

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Gorgias, developing customer service tools for e-commerce companies, raised $30 million in new Series C capital in a round that boosted its valuation to $710 million.

Transpose Platform and Shopify led the round and were joined by previous investors Jason Lemkin of SaaStr, Rajeev Dham from Sapphire Ventures, CRV and Alven.

It’s been a few years since we profiled the company, whose total funding to date is $72.4 million. In late 2020, the company had raised $25 million in Series B funding on a $305 million valuation. The company was valued at $680 million prior to this round, Gorgias co-founder and CEO Romain Lapeyre told TechCrunch via email.

At the time of the Series B, it was supporting more than 4,500 stores with its technology that brings all of the channels that shoppers use to contact online stores into one feed for each company. This way support tickets can be managed in a number of different ways, including live chat, email, phone, SMS, messaging apps and social media.

Today, the six-year-old company is working with more than 10,000 online stores, including Princess Polly, Steve Madden, Olipop and Marine Layer, which are selling products via Shopify, BigCommerce and Adobe Commerce.

Customer support startup Gorgias raises $25M

It also has grown to 245 employees across offices in San Francisco, Paris, Toronto, New York City, Sydney, Belgrade and Charlotte.

Over the past year, Lapeyre said brands are seeing advertising costs rise on channels like Facebook and Google, in some cases five times their previous rates, “which is wearing that playbook thin.”

“Mix in continued supply chain issues and the higher cost of raw materials and direct-to-consumer brands are feeling the margin squeeze at both ends,” he added.

Instead, he believes that to succeed in this kind of environment, “DTC brands need to generate more money from their existing customers” by improving the customer experience. Gorgias offers insights on how to do that with a DTC growth playbook that Lapeyre estimates can result in 44% more revenue for its e-commerce customers.

Meanwhile, Gorgias more than doubled in size since its Series B, Lapeyre said. In addition to the 10,000 online stores and 245 employees, it has twice as many customers, and its annual recurring revenue and valuation have more than doubled as well.

“The environment we’re working in has changed quite a bit,” he added. “The 2020 e-commerce boom that helped fuel our growth up to our Series B has subsided, but it’s never been a more important time to upgrade the customer experience of online stores. Lower margins and higher acquisition costs require businesses to capture more revenue from their existing customers, and customer experience is at the heart of that effort.”

Even with all of that growth, the company is monitoring its cash burn rate in this new economic environment. The company’s goals early on were to “hire and grow in a sustainable way,” Lapeyre said. However, it has “slowed down hiring on the go-to-market side, assessed where we can cut costs and asked the team to be smart about how we use the cash we have on hand.”

In fact, Gorgias wasn’t planning to raise new venture capital so soon, but Lapeyre said he jumped at the opportunity to work with Transpose Platform and Shopify.

The company will use the new funding to accelerate development of its Automation Add-on feature, which can deflect up to a third of incoming repetitive support tickets by providing customers with instant answers. It also has a new feature coming out soon called Revenue Add-on, which will identify customers that may generate further revenue through online customer services.

“Both the automation and ticket prioritization will further merchant revenue goals by better identifying shoppers who are ready to buy and by increasing conversion rates through proactive support — an innovation in the current helpdesk market,” Lapeyre added. “This is made possible by the volume of e-commerce-specific support tickets handled by the Gorgias platform, which are used to train the company’s proprietary algorithms to detect intent and auto-tag appropriately.”

Study up on churn rate basics to set customer and revenue benchmarks

Recommended Stories

  • Energy stocks suffer broad selloff as crude oil prices drop toward 7-month low

    Shares of energy companies took a broad beating Monday, as crude oil futures sank toward seven-month lows amid demand concerns as China's economy slows. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 4.2% in morning trading, with all 21 equity components losing ground, after closing Friday at a two-month high. The component losses ranged from Kinder Morgan Inc.'s 2.6% decline to Halliburton Co.'s 5.6% fall. Elsewhere, shares of Chevron Corp. slid 3.6% to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's declin

  • First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Hits $25K But Fails to Hold; Galaxy Digital Scraps Plan to Buy BitGo

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for August 15, 2022.

  • 10 WallStreetBets Stocks Gaining in August

    In this article, we discuss 10 WallStreetBets stocks that are gaining in August. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 WallStreetBets Stocks Gaining in August. Retail investors have remained resilient despite severe market volatility, broad equity sell-offs, crushing inflation, and recession threats. A July 2022 survey by eToro suggests […]

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?Ukraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWells

  • New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

    Shareholders in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RKLB ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...

  • Do Institutions Own Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares?

    Every investor in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. ( NASDAQ:NNOX ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • 11 Best 5G Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best 5G stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of the 5G market and its evolution, go directly to 5 Best 5G Stocks to Buy Now. 5G is the fifth-generation technology standard for mobile networks. Its deployment began in 2019 and is […]

  • If you really want to be rich, you need to do this, says Mark Cuban

    Recently, we came across a simple piece of money advice from billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban on his Maverick blog that we felt resonated in today’s money-stressed world. Indeed plenty of pros agree with him that saving money can make you, if not rich, then at least richer (and the good news is this: savings accounts are now paying far more than they did a year ago, and you can find the best rates you can get here). “The first step is you have to want to make changes,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 29.28% and 23.11%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Before Market Rally Begins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks to buy before the market rally begins. If you want to read about some more tech stocks to buy before the market rally begins, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Before Market Rally Begins. The brief rally in technology stocks over the past few […]

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices now at a white-hot 8.5%, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • 15 Small Company Stocks You Should Own Now for the Next Decade

    In this article, we discuss 15 small company stocks you should own now for the next decade. If you want to read about some more stocks, go directly to 5 Small Company Stocks You Should Own Now for the Next Decade. Small company stocks were heavily impacted by the recent market downturn. The Russell 2000 […]

  • Here's What AST SpaceMobile, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

    If you want to know who really controls AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ASTS ), then you'll have to look at the makeup...

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    Every investor knows that you can’t look to a stock’s past performance as predictor of future gains. It’s become axiom, even, one of the stock phrases that we all learn about in Econ 101: ‘Past performance does not guarantee future returns’ is common formulation. But that simple phrase, while true, raises a tough question: How should an investor judge a stock? The truth is, past is prologue, not prophet, and investors can profit by taking past performance as one of many factors in evaluating a s

  • Li Auto, NIO, Peloton, and Other Stock Market Movers Monday

    Walmart, Target and Home Depot also are in focus with earnings from the retail giants set to be released this week.

  • George Soros Deals a Big Blow to Tesla Rival Rivian

    It's been a somewhat hectic August for Rivian . The startup, which is presented as one of Tesla's most serious rivals in the race for electric vehicles, is currently accumulating setbacks. The electric vehicle manufacturer has just announced mixed earnings for the second quarter.

  • New Strong Buy Stocks for August 15th

    YPF, DDS, PBR, BSMX, and HRB have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on August 15, 2022.

  • Turquoise Hill Stock Plunges After Rejecting $2.7 Billion Rio Tinto Buyout Offer

    "Oyu Tolgoi is an attractive tier one asset, and we remain highly focused on and optimistic about its transformation into one of the world's great copper mines," Turquoise Hill said.

  • Don’t Give Up on the Chip Makers. These 9 Stocks Look Like Bargains.

    Profit warnings from Nvidia and Micron have sent a chill through chip stocks, but the long-term opportunity is still intact.

  • 10 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 best affordable stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of the current US stock market and economy, go directly to 5 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Now. Recession Fears The global financial market has been under duress in the past few months. To […]