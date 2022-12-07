U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,990.56
    +56.18 (+1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,005.04
    +528.58 (+1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,143.74
    +139.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,818.61
    +21.95 (+1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.47
    +2.45 (+3.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.50
    -18.20 (-1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    -0.21 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0537
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    +0.0440 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2268
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6980
    +1.1480 (+0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,154.58
    +26.30 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.47
    +5.81 (+1.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Gorillas Facing Valuation, Staff Cuts as Part of Getir Deal

Nate Lanxon, Gillian Tan and Ercan Ersoy
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Gorillas Technologies GmbH will likely be valued at about $1.7 billion if a deal to be acquired by Istanbul-based delivery startup Getir goes through, and could face another round of job cuts, people familiar with the matter said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Getir is currently in advanced talks to buy German rival Gorillas in a deal consisting of equity and $100 million in cash, the people said. Bloomberg previously reported on the negotiations in October. Gorillas, which quickly attracted capital after it was founded in 2020, has had to slash staff and pull back from some of its markets after rapidly burning through capital by offering money-losing services, such as grocery delivery within minutes.

Last year, Gorillas raised funds valuing the company at about $3 billion but has been exploring its options after investors became more cautious over the industry’s path to profitability.

The scale of the layoffs are unclear, and no final decisions have been made, the people added, asking not to be named because the information is not public. Gorillas reduced its office staff by half in a drastic scale-back in May.

Representatives for Getir declined to comment Gorillas didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Read more about Gorillas exploring its options, including deals with delivery rivals.

Thousands of tech jobs have been eliminated globally in the last few months, with some of the largest companies including Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. announcing significant cuts to their workforces in anticipation of spiraling inflation and slowing consumer spending. Delivery companies like Gorillas have been hit particularly hard after the surge in popularity that they enjoyed during the Covid-19 lockdowns fell off and growth slowed.

Read more about instant grocery delivery darling Gopuff and its struggles on the pat to profits.

The combination with Gorillas would give Getir, which is backed by Mubadala Investment Co. and Sequoia Capital, scale in key European markets including the UK and Germany.

Gorillas had previously held talks with a number of competitors about the prospects for a merger or sale of its business, people familiar with the matter said previously. The industry is consolidating as companies emphasize a shift to profitability. Getir agreed to buy UK startup Weezy in late 2021, while Gorillas acquired France’s Frichti earlier this year.

--With assistance from Agatha Cantrill.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Despite shrinking by US$4.1b in the past week, BP (LON:BP.) shareholders are still up 44% over 1 year

    Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But if you pick the right...

  • The Return of "Merger Monday"

    Two major deals in the biotech and software industry were inked this weekend.

  • US seizes 55 websites for illegally live-streaming World Cup

    Fifty-five websites have been seized for illegally live-streaming matches from the World Cup in Qatar, the US Justice Department said Monday.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two top-tier chipmakers stand out as screaming buys for the new year, while another widely held semiconductor stock is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • This Stock-Split Stock Sees Unstoppable Growth Ahead

    Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) recently completed a unique stock split. Brookfield completed this split so that its investors would have direct exposure to its asset management business's dividend income and growth. CEO Bruce Flatt recently discussed the growth it has already locked up at a recent industry conference.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Activision Blizzard Stock?

    Back in January, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) agreed to buy Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) for $68.7 billion (or $95 per share). Activision Blizzard's investors approved the deal three months later, while Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway acquired nearly 10% of the video game maker as an arbitrage play. For a while, it seemed like a good idea to follow Buffett's lead, since Activision's shares consistently remained below $95.

  • Coupa stock soars on acquisition by private equity firm Thoma Bravo

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Coupa following Thoma Bravo’s $8 billion acquisition.

  • Rivian Suffers a Huge Setback in Battle Against Tesla

    It's an announcement that is somewhat like a thunderbolt in the automotive industry. Three months ago, Rivian, which aims to challenge Tesla in the race for electric vehicles, announced with fanfare a partnership with Mercedes-Benz to manufacture electric vans in Europe. For Rivian , it was a key partnership as the company encountered difficulties in increasing its production capacities.

  • 10 Cheap Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before the Next Breakout

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap small-cap stocks to buy before the next breakout. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Cheap Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before the Next Breakout. Some of the prominent large and mega-cap stocks in the world today used […]

  • Stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting, inflation data

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are moving on Monday late morning.

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Down 52%, Amazon Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity Before 2023

    Amazon has struggled this year, but patient investors have good reason to be bullish about the tech titan's future.

  • Better EV Stock: Canoo vs. Nikola

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are both electric vehicle makers that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in 2020. Canoo's stock hit an all-time high of $22 per share in December 2020, but it now trades at about $1. Canoo produces electric delivery vehicles.

  • 11 Best Steel Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 11 best steel stocks to buy today. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Steel Stocks To Buy Today. The World Steel Association released its Short Range Outlook on April 14, and it expects steel demand to increase 0.4% in 2022 to 1.84 […]

  • 1 Super Stock Down 91% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has pioneered a brand-new industry known as enterprise artificial intelligence (AI). It breaks down the technical and financial barriers to accessing AI for many industries that wouldn't normally be associated with the advanced technology. The company is currently transforming the economics of its business, which could result in supercharged sales growth over the next few years.

  • Nio Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    Expansion in the European market hinges on Nio's ability to provide technologically advanced EVs at competitive prices.

  • 10 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present the list of the 10 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now. Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), and Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) are a few of the best companies to buy that have high exposure […]

  • 13 Best Blockchain Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 13 best blockchain stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of the blockchain industry and explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Blockchain Stocks To Buy Now. Blockchain is a revolutionary technology that is gaining rapid popularity among various industries. […]

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Must-Own Growth Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    These growth stocks have fallen sharply amid the bear market, creating a good buying opportunity for long-term investors.

  • Why Weber Stock Is Sizzling Today

    The private equity firm that took Weber (NYSE: WEBR) public last year has made a deal to take the grill maker private again. The offer price is well above Weber's closing price on Friday, and shares were up by as much as 25.2% on Monday morning as a result. Weber makes great grills, but the company's tenure in the public markets has been underwhelming.