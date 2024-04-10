Gorman applies for $650K loan from city to redevelop Rockford's Lafayette Hotel

The developer behind the redevelopment of the historic Lafayette Hotel in downtown Rockford has applied for a loan from the city to help fund the project.

If approved, the $650,000 forgivable loan would be at 0% for 30 years. Funds were made available to the city as part of the Department of Housing and Urban Development Federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program.

"...To execute and implement the HOME Investment Partnerships Program with a goal of expanding the supply of decent, safe, affordable housing for those of very low [households with incomes at or below fifty percent (50%) median income] and low income [households with incomes at or below eighty percent (80%) median income]," a draft of the agreement between Gorman and the city says.

The Lafayette Hotel, seen here on Friday, March 29, 2024, held its grand opening in 1927 at 411 Mulberry St. in downtown Rockford.

On Monday, Rockford's Planning and Development Committee voted 4-1 in favor of the loan and terms of the HOME program, including a promise by Gorman, which owns the hotel under Lafayette Apartments LLC, to offer affordable housing for the entire term of the financing.

"It is a regulatory agreement that ensures that we are meeting the terms and conditions to receive those funds, and we will build the units according to the terms and conditions of the program," said Ron Clewer, Gorman's Illinois market president.

Gorman plans to start construction on May 1. The plan is to turn the hotel into an 54-unit complex with studio, and one-bedroom apartments along with ground-floor live-work spaces and community areas.

When complete, the Lafayette Apartments will offer various levels of rent, affordable to residents with various levels of income, up to 60% of the area's median income, Clewer said.

Cost of the project is currently estimated at $18.6 million. Clewer said the capital stack will include historic tax credits along with a senior loan through Merchants Bank.

The city financing is subject to full council approval.

Jim Hagerty writes about business, growth and development and other news topics for the Rockford Register Star. Email him at jhagerty@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Gorman to receive $650K from city to redevelop Rockford's Lafayette Hotel