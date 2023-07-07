What Is The Gorman-Rupp Company's (NYSE:GRC) Share Price Doing?

While The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Gorman-Rupp’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Gorman-Rupp?

Great news for investors – Gorman-Rupp is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $45.13, but it is currently trading at US$27.70 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Gorman-Rupp’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Gorman-Rupp generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double in the upcoming, the future appears to be extremely bright for Gorman-Rupp. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since GRC is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GRC for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy GRC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

