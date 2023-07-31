Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.175

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.175 per share on the 8th of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 2.3%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Gorman-Rupp's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Gorman-Rupp was paying out 84% of earnings and more than 75% of free cash flows. This indicates that the company is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business, but we don't think that there are necessarily signs that the dividend might be unsustainable.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 41.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 64% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Gorman-Rupp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.32 total annually to $0.70. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.1% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. In the last five years, Gorman-Rupp's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 8.3% per annum. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Gorman-Rupp's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Gorman-Rupp you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

