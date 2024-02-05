Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.18

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.18 per share on the 8th of March. This makes the dividend yield 2.1%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Gorman-Rupp's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Gorman-Rupp was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 16.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 49% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Gorman-Rupp Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.32, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.72. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.4% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Gorman-Rupp May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. In the last five years, Gorman-Rupp's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 2.7% per annum. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. With shrinking earnings, the company may see some issues maintaining the dividend even though they look pretty sustainable for now. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Gorman-Rupp that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

