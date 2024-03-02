Gorton's Seafood will build $89 million plant in Lebanon

Mar. 2—Gorton's Seafood will build a plant in Lebanon, underscoring the city's position as a state leader in the food and agribusiness sector.

Gorton's will invest an estimated $89.3 million here, begin building in March, and be operational by late 2025, authorities said.

Gorton's, based in Gloucester, Mass., is celebrating its 175th year in business. The company employs 470 nationwide and is expected to add 163 full-time, permanent jobs to the Lebanon economy by 2029.

Emerging leader

Boone County is already home to more than a dozen food producing companies, the bulk of them in Lebanon. They include Ken's Foods and two cold storage and logistics giants, US Cold Storage and NewCold.

Community leaders expect the region to continue to draw related like businesses that support one another.

A manufacturer of plastic bottles, for instance, has built near Ken's Foods. The company supplies bottles for Ken's salad dressings and condiments, such as Sweet Baby Ray's Gourmet Sauces, Boone County Economic Development Director Molly Whitehead said.

Gorton chose Lebanon precisely because US Cold Storage is here. US Cold Storage distributes Gorton's products, such as breaded and battered fish fillets and shrimp. Both companies will be in the Lebanon Business Park on Lebanon's southwest side.

"Our investment in this new facility in Lebanon will allow us to continue our mission of making quality seafood accessible to everyone," Groton's Seafood CEO Kurt Hogan said in a prepared statement. "We look forward to a strong partnership with the Lebanon community and the state of Indiana for many years to come."

Regional impact

Gorton's announcement this week thrilled city, county, and state business leaders.

"Indiana has a rich tradition in agribusiness and logistics, making it the ideal environment for food leaders like Gorton's to locate, innovate and serve customers across the Midwest and around the country," Chief Strategy Officer of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation Ann Lathrop said in a prepared statement.

"Gorton's Seafood is a classic American brand," Lebanon Mayor Matt Gentry said. "The move signifies Lebanon's attractiveness as a business destination and underlines the state's strength in the food manufacturing and agribusiness sectors."

"We like to target the food industry, because, generally speaking, it's more recession proof than other types of industry," Whitehead said. "I think that served us really well during the pandemic when Boone County had a low unemployment rate. Our employers were going strong, and some even had to add production."

Agriculture, food, and related industries contributed roughly $1.420 trillion to the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022, a 5.5-percent share, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In the same year, 22.1 million full- and part-time jobs were related to the agricultural and food sectors. That was 10.4 % of the total U.S. employment, according to the USDA.

Lebanon's cluster of food-related companies makes it a natural place for others to scout when considering a move. Boone EDC saw a market interest in Lebanon last year as compared to the previous year. And this year, interest has leapt again, Whitehead said.