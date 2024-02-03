Goshen soon to welcome new doughnut shop

Feb. 3—GOSHEN — A new doughnut shop is soon headed for Goshen.

Located at 720 W. Pike St., Goshen Donuts is an expansion of Warsaw/Wabash Donuts, which has been open since about 2001. Co-owner Ohm Um hopes his new shop will be open by the week after next.

Um, who owns Warsaw/Wabash Donuts with his wife Sinin, and whose family formerly owned Asian Market in Elkhart, said that everything at Goshen Donuts is handcrafted — icing, fillings, glazed, starting with sugar and adding the rest.

"There are very few bakeries in this area that make the doughnuts from scratch," Um said. "Everybody's favorite seems to be northern Indiana apple fritters. We use real apples."

When up and running, Goshen Donuts will offer nine varieties of cakes and 24 varieties of doughnuts. Some of the types of doughnuts also include cream filled, Bavarian cream filled, black raspberry filled, cinnamon twist, original glazed twist, cinnamon bun, Long Johns, lemon and strawberry filled and others.

Cakes will be handcrafted as well.

"Very few people have this kind of collection of cakes," Um said, adding that cakes will be more traditional, rounded ones.

The shop will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to noon — or on Saturday and Sunday until sold out.

"We're excited to be in the community," Um added.

To learn more visit www.facebook.com/asiancajundonuts.

Steve Wilson is news editor for The Goshen News. You can reach him at steve.wilson@goshennews.com.