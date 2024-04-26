Gossamer Bio Decline Means Insider Profits Down To US$17k

Insiders who bought Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 17% loss. After taking the recent loss into consideration, the US$138.1k worth of stock they bought is now worth US$155.4k, indicating that their investment yielded a positive return.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Gossamer Bio Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when COO & CFO Bryan Giraudo bought US$113k worth of shares at a price of US$0.56 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$0.67. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$138k for 232.00k shares. But insiders sold 45.88k shares worth US$55k. In total, Gossamer Bio insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Gossamer Bio Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Gossamer Bio. In total, insiders sold US$52k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership Of Gossamer Bio

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests Gossamer Bio insiders own 3.0% of the company, worth about US$4.5m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Gossamer Bio Insiders?

Insiders sold Gossamer Bio shares recently, but they didn't buy any. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. Still, insiders don't own a great deal of the stock. So the company doesn't look great on this analysis. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Gossamer Bio is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those shouldn't be ignored...

