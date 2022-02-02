GoStudent acquires UK's Seneca Learning and Spain's Tus Media Group

EdTech unicorn GoStudent GoStudent has acquired the UK’s Seneca Learning and the Spain-based Tus Media Group in a move which extends it’s reach into areas not previously touched by the German EdTech unicorn. Seneca provides Algorithmic learning content while Tus Media is a an open tutoring marketplace. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Both acquired companies will continue operating independently under their current leadership teams and with their established brand names.

The move comes a month after GoStudent raised €300M in a Series D funding and follows GoStudent’s 2021 acquisition of Fox Education, an Austrian all-in-one school communication solution.

Seneca Learning is a “freemium” homework and revision platform in the UK with 7 million students on it. Children can choose from KS2, KS3, GCSE & A-Level courses.

Felix Ohswald, CEO and Co-Founder of GoStudent, said: “The United Kingdom is one of GoStudent's core regions, and we aim to become the market leader. We have listened to the needs of our customers, and adding a content platform to our core offering is an important strategic step for us, allowing us to further enrich our learning offerings and diversify our portfolio”

Stephen Wilks, Co-Founder and CEO of Seneca Learning, said: “Working with Felix and the GoStudent team will allow us to bring Seneca’s free content & personalized learning experience to millions more students in different countries across the world. The team is excited to build on our success in the UK and take our product international to give more children access to an amazing free education.”

Founded in 2011, Tus Media offers an open marketplace for tutors serving 4 million students, with teachers in Spain, as well as several European and LATAM countries.

Albert Clemente, Founder and CEO of Tus Media Group said: "The acquisition by GoStudent gives us the thrust to further scale Tus Media with all its brands to new markets and expand to even bigger regional geographies."

Gregor Müller, COO and Co-Founder of GoStudent, commented: “Albert Clemente is one of the most passionate and dedicated education entrepreneurs we have ever met. Working with him as a partner and learning from each other will allow us to get one step closer to becoming the number 1 global school."