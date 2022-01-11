U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,678.00
    +15.75 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,031.00
    +79.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,689.50
    +81.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,175.10
    +7.10 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.34
    +1.11 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.70
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.54
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1331
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.35
    +0.59 (+3.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4500
    +0.2420 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,797.32
    +113.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    986.57
    -59.66 (-5.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,490.71
    +45.46 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

GoStudent Raises $340M Series D funding round as it pushes into international markets

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

Fresh from raising a $244 million Series C (that valued the company then $1.7 billion) back in June, K12 online tutoring marketplace GoStudent has now raised a $340 million Series D round led by new investor Prosus, an Amsterdam-based investment firm best known for investing in Latin American and US-based LatinX internet properties. GoStudent expanded to Mexico this year.

Also participating was Deutsche Telekom, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Tencent, Dragoneer, Left Lane Capital and Coatue.

That makes $669M raised since GoStudent was founded in Vienna in 2016, giving it a notional $3.5BN / €3BN valuation.

In a statement, Felix Ohswald, Co-Founder and CEO of GoStudent said: “Education has seen a whirlwind of change, from remote classrooms to increased academic ambitions, and we believe there is a big opportunity to transform how students learn all over the world by expanding access to quality education.”

The new funding will be used for international expansion, product expansion through M&A, and increased market share in existing geographies, said the company.

Fahd Beg, COO, Prosus EdTech, said: “GoStudent has built a highly scalable business offering a superb customer experience. The company is creating a leading global platform for K12 education and the speed at which they are growing is impressive. We are living through a time when technology is transforming education globally and the inspiring vision of founders like Felix and Gregor will reshape how students learn in the future.”

In 2021, GoStudent expanded to 16 countries, including Canada and Mexico, and opened 19 international office locations.

The company said it plans to enter a “minimum” of six markets this year, including new regions such as the US, Asia-Pacific, and the MENA region; grow and diversify its range of services through M&A (it acquired the all-in-one school communication app Fox Education in September 2021), and invest in existing regions where tutoring services are “highly fragmented and traditionally offline”.

GoStudent is surfing a wave of interest in EdTech following the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced students into online learning, and subsequently became seen as a much more efficient way to get tutoring (as well as being Covid-safe). In addition to GoStudent, Kahoot!, the Norwegian gamified learning platform, is another European EdTech unicorn.

After an earlier period of experimentation with business models, GoStudent started to focus more squarely on one-to-one tutoring. It now lets students and their parents pick tutors for general tutoring or specifically with the aim of taking an exam. Tutors are tested, vetted, and interviewed by GoStudent before they can join the platform. That strategy and the pandemic have come together to create a perfect opportunity for the company - and any other EdTech startup.

Recommended Stories

  • Overnight weather forecast

    Temps will return to the 50s Wednesday.

  • Buffett stays buoyant as Bitcoin plummets a staggering 36% — here are the top 3 stocks he's holding instead

    Buffett prefers assets with clear, material use, and these definitely fit the bill.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Rivian manufactured 1,015 vehicles in 2021, says COO retired

    Last month, Rivian said it expected production to be "a few hundred vehicles short" of its 2021 target of 1,200 because of supply chain constraints. The company delivered 920 vehicles by the end of 2021, according to the filing. Separately, Rivian said Rod Copes retired as chief operating officer.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Called 'The New Oil' Of The Economy

    A Wall Street firm sees a “bumpy yet rewarding ride” for semiconductor stocks in 2022 and named Nvidia stock its top pick.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Why Tilray Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped 13.6% on Monday after the cannabis company reported a significant improvement in its operational and financial results. Tilray's net revenue climbed 20% year over year to $155 million in its fiscal 2022 second quarter, which ended on Nov. 30. All told, Tilray's net income improved to $6 million, compared to a net loss of $89 million in the year-ago period.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is losing ground again on Monday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down roughly 1%, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 1.2% as of 2 p.m. ET. Palantir has gotten hit hard as the market has become more cautious about heavily growth-dependent stocks, and more volatility could be in the cards if risk-heavy investments continue to fall out of favor.

  • Stock market is 'massively' overvalued, warns strategist

    Buckle up stock market bulls, it could be a rough January.

  • Why Nio, Nikola, and Other EV Stocks Are Down Today

    Shares of many stocks in the electric vehicle space opened lower on Monday, amid a broader sell-off of technology stocks on concerns about upcoming inflation data and the beginning of earnings season. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) was down about 10.3%. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) was down about 6.9%.

  • AMD Stock Price Alert: Buy the Dip Opportunity Is Here

    AMD stock was on fire in 2021, but cooled off coming into 2022. Let's look at Monday's dip, which appears to be a buying opportunity.

  • Why Snowflake, CrowdStrike, and MongoDB Crashed at the Open, Then Recovered

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) all fell hard again on Monday, down 8.6%, 7.5%, and 8.3% at their daily lows, respectively, before recovering more than half those losses by 2:10 p.m. ET. There wasn't much in the way of company-specific news today, although MongoDB management did present at the Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference this morning.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying ASML Holding (ASML) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • 10 Best EV Battery Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best EV battery stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best EV Battery Stocks To Invest In. The rising global adoption of electric vehicles has expanded the race among battery manufacturers. According to Deloitte, total EV […]

  • Intel Stock Jumped Because It Named a Micron Exec as Its New CFO

    Chip giant Intel named David Zinsner its new chief financial officer. Zinsner is currently CFO of Micron Tech, which has already named an interim CFO.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Sees Near-Record Short Bets in Tech Wreck

    (Bloomberg) -- Even after Cathie Wood’s largest fund plunged almost 15% in the new year tech rout, traders are betting there’s more pain in store.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronShort