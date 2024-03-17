Got $1,000 to Invest in Stocks? Put It in This Index Fund.

At first glance, investing can seem like a daunting and overly complex task. But it doesn't have to be. In fact, investors who focus on the basics and adopt a long-term time horizon can do incredibly well.

Even better, a seemingly small sum of money, say $1,000, can be put to work in an effective way. A top choice is the Vanguard 500 Index Fund (NASDAQMUTFUND: VFIAX). Here's why it should be on your investing radar right now.

The best option for most people

The Vanguard 500 Index Fund tracks the performance of the 500 largest and most profitable companies in the United States. This index contains some of the most dominant technology and internet companies, including Microsoft and Apple. However, the fund also owns shares in smaller under-the-radar businesses, including BorgWarner and Robert Half. Investors gain access to a group of enterprises that essentially turns into a long-term bet on the growth of the U.S. economy.

If history is any indication, this has been a lucrative bet to make. In the past 30 years, a $1,000 investment in the Vanguard 500 Index Fund would have turned into $19,500 today, including dividends. That translates to an average yearly gain of 10.4%. Remember, this return came about from doing absolutely nothing.

Because there is a total of $464 billion of assets (as of March 13) in the Vanguard 500 Index Fund, investors can rest assured knowing that lots of other people have their savings in this investment vehicle as well. Vanguard has been around for almost 50 years, and it's one of the most highly regarded financial firms in the world. Having that kind of peace of mind counts for a lot.

One important factor to keep in mind is the fee structure. The last thing you want to do is pay exorbitant fees that eat away at your returns. The Vanguard 500 Index Fund carries an expense ratio of just 0.04%, meaning you keep more of your gains over time.

If these attractive characteristics aren't enough to convince you, then consider the personal benefits gained. You don't need to spend hours poring over financial statements or listening to earnings calls in an effort to successfully pick single stocks that could be winners. Investing in the Vanguard 500 Index Fund frees up time that you can enjoy however you want.

Story continues

Things to remember

To ensure that you have the right mental framework, it's important to keep some critical points in mind.

For starters, it's always smart to maintain a long-term perspective. And by this, I mean a span of decades, not months or quarters. Even though the market is near all-time highs, over 20 or 30 years, your returns will resemble that long-run average of about 10%. In other words, time in the market is the most important variable.

Investors need to have the patience to let their capital build. This isn't a get-rich-quick scheme. The Vanguard 500 Index Fund is meant to be a safe, reliable, and proven method of generating wealth, so stay the course.

Remember that next time there's heightened volatility. If the market tanks, instead of rushing for the exits, understand that the best thing to do is nothing. Remain focused on your end goals.

With $1,000 ready to put to work, investors should look no further than the Vanguard 500 Index Fund. It can help set you up on the path to financial freedom.

Should you invest $1,000 in Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard S&P 500 ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard S&P 500 ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 11, 2024

Neil Patel and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool recommends BorgWarner and Robert Half and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Got $1,000 to Invest in Stocks? Put It in This Index Fund. was originally published by The Motley Fool