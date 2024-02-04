Got $100? 2 Top Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold.

Cathie Wood loves betting on the future. And that's why this superstar investor zeros in on today's top innovators, whose creations will help revolutionize the world tomorrow.

Wood doesn't mind if a particular stock takes a while to roar higher, and she isn't intimidated when her favorite players fall out of favor with the general investment community. If she believes in a company's mission, she holds on.

Wood's strategy paid off last year, with her flagship Ark Innovation fund climbing 67%, outperforming the S&P 500. Now here's some good news for you: By adding a few of Wood's favorite stocks to your portfolio, you also can set yourself up for potentially explosive gains once these innovators grow and reach their goals.

And you don't have to invest a fortune to get in on this action. In fact, with just $100, you can buy two Wood favorites -- and like that top investor, you'll want to hold on for the long term.

1. CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is the second-biggest holding in Wood's healthcare fund, proof that she believes in the power of gene editing. The company specializes in this technology, which essentially fixes faulty genes responsible for disease.

It uses a technique called CRISPR, which involves cutting DNA at a certain location and allowing a natural repair process to take over.

The company recently won the world's first-ever authorization for a product based on CRISPR technology when the U.K. gave its blood-disorder treatment Casgevy the nod. The U.S. then went on to approve it for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia.

The company and biotech partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals immediately launched Casgevy, so revenue should start rolling in during the coming months.

Casgevy is a key for two reasons: It's CRISPR Therapeutics' first commercialized product, so it will bring in the company's first product revenue. Second, the Casgevy approval could be seen as a regulatory vote of confidence in the technology CRISPR Therapeutics uses across its pipeline.

And speaking of that pipeline, CRISPR Therapeutics is advancing other exciting candidates, including two immuno-oncology treatments in clinical trials. The company also plans on expanding into autoimmune diseases with a clinical trial in treating systemic lupus erythematosus to begin this year.

Today, you can pick up CRISPR Therapeutics stock for about $62, down from a peak reached a couple of years ago, when the stock carried a lot more risk.

2. Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is among the top 10 holdings in Wood's healthcare fund. The company is a giant in the world of telemedicine, serving more than half of Fortune 500 companies and regularly winning new accounts away from the competition. Teladoc specializes in whole-person care, offering a variety of services across physical health and mental health.

The company experienced some tough times in recent years as it focused on revenue growth but failed to turn this growth into profit. Billions of dollars in noncash goodwill impairment charges linked to an acquisition didn't help.

But last year, Teladoc took a major step to turn things around as it cut costs, improved efficiency, and decided to balance its quest for revenue growth with its quest for profitability.

The efforts are working, and Teladoc expects to grow adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and free cash flow at a higher rate than revenue over the next few years. And the company recently announced the launch of an operational review of the business to further increase efficiency and focus on major goals.

Considering these moves and Teladoc's market leadership, the company should benefit from the telemedicine industry's double-digit growth this decade.

Today, Teladoc shares trade for about $19, leaving them valued at nearly their lowest ever in relation to sales. That makes now a great time to pick up this top Cathie Wood stock.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CRISPR Therapeutics, Teladoc Health, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

