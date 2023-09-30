Got a craving for refrigerator pickles? Here’s our quick, delicious recipe.
Crunchy, tangy, salty pickles have a way of satisfying cravings like no other snack. But let's face it, the traditional pickling process can be a lesson in patience, requiring weeks of waiting for pickled perfection. But fear not, pickle enthusiasts! When the craving strikes and you just can't wait, there's a quick and easy solution – refrigerator pickles.
If you’re running short on pickling patience, we've got the perfect remedy with a step-by-step guide on how to whip up quick pickles that are just as delicious as their traditionally fermented counterparts. Say goodbye to long pickling wait times and hello to instant pickle heaven. Here’s how to make quick refrigerator pickles.
Watch the video above to learn how to make quick refrigerator pickles.
How to make quick refrigerator pickles
Supplies:
Vinegar
Mustard seed (or spices of choice)
Cucumbers
Chopped garlic
Fresh dill
Glass jar with top
Best lemonade: This is the only recipe you’ll need
Instructions:
Begin by preparing the brine, which is the foundation of pickling. This starts with vinegar.
Heat vinegar in a small saucepan over low heat.
Stir in salt to dissolve it into the vinegar.
To enhance the flavor, add a selection of spices. Mustard seed is a classic choice for pickles, even for quick pickles.
If you want to make spicy pickles, include red pepper flakes in the spice mix.
Cover the saucepan and cook over low heat until the salt is fully dissolved and the flavors are well combined.
While the brine is heating, slice the cucumbers into rounds and prepare freshly chopped garlic and dill.
Place the cucumber slices, chopped garlic, and dill in a clean glass jar.
Pour the hot brine into a separate bowl. Add ice to the bowl to rapidly cool the brine. This ensures that the pickles remain crisp and don't overcook.
Taste the brine to ensure the flavor balance is to your liking.
Pour the cooled brine into the jar until it covers all of the cucumber slices.
Seal the jar(s) and refrigerate for 24 hours before enjoying.
These can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a month.
Budget-friendly meal: $4 burrito bowl
Reviewed-approved kitchen and cooking recommendations
Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
Reviewed helps you find the best stuff and get the most out of what you already own. Our team of kitchen and cooking experts are always testing new kitchen tools, appliances and more so you can shop for the best of the best.
Best-selling veggie chopper: Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1, 8-Blade Vegetable Chopper
Top-rated egg slicer: OXO Good Grips Egg Slicer
A family-size meal prep star: Dash Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker
Our favorite grill tongs: OXO Good Grips 16-Inch Locking Tongs
The best oven thermometer: KT Thermo 3-Inch Dial Oven Thermometer
Editors’ Choice hand mixer:Black & Decker MX3200B
A cult-favorite egg cooker: Dash Rapid Egg Cooker
An excellent cutting board: OXO Good Grips Plastic Utility Cutting Board
The best value in cookware: Cuisinart MCP-12N Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set
Our favorite air fryer: Ninja Speedi SF301
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to make pickles in the refrigerator: Follow our simple recipe