We got an early look at the 557-horsepower Blazer EV SS: See Chevy's $66,000 answer to the Ford Mustang Mach-E

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Tim Levin/Insider

This summer, Chevrolet announced the Blazer EV, a sleek electric SUV hitting streets next year.

I got a closer look at an early model about a year before its debut.

The sporty Blazer EV SS costs $66,000, has all-wheel drive, and boasts a massive 17.7-inch touchscreen.

Chevrolet has been in the electric-vehicle game for a while now with the Bolt EV, a small hatchback that's practical but not particularly sexy or exciting.

But competition is heating up and Chevy is spicing things up with a new battery-powered option coming out next year: the Blazer EV.

The midsize SUV should give Americans exactly what they're craving. And buyers looking to jazz up their commutes will love the inclusion of a performance model called the Blazer EV SS.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Tim Levin/Insider

I got to take a closer look at the sporty SUV recently and am here to show you its exterior, interior, and interesting features.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Tim Levin/Insider

The Blazer EV will be available in several trim levels, with three battery sizes on offer. The $66,000 SS is the top-of-the-line model with 290 miles of range, two motors, and all-wheel drive.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Tim Levin/Insider

It promises to produce 557 horsepower and 648 pound-feet of torque, GM says. It'll sprint from a standstill to 60 mph in less than four seconds.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Tim Levin/Insider

To handle all this power, the SS gets special brakes and a unique suspension setup.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Tim Levin/Insider

Some of the Blazer EV SS’s biggest competitors will be the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y. Both SUVs offer sporty variants called the GT and Performance, respectively.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Tim Levin/Insider

In person, the Blazer EV SS looks exceedingly long and low. It's almost more of a sporty station wagon than a tall SUV.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Tim Levin/Insider

The SS gets a full-width LED light bar up front, including an illuminated Chevy badge.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Tim Levin/Insider

While the Blazer is charging, the light strip gradually fills up to indicate the car's battery level.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Tim Levin/Insider

The SS gets a blacked-out front end and a black roof, as opposed to the body-colored roof that comes on other models.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Tim Levin/Insider

It also comes with the biggest wheels of the bunch, measuring in at 22 inches.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS electric SUV. Tim Levin/Insider

The charging port door is way cooler than your typical gas tank flap.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Tim Levin/Insider

Inside, the Blazer EV SS is spacious and technology-packed.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Tim Levin/Insider

The cockpit features a colorful, 11-inch instrument panel that displays important driving info.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Tim Levin/Insider

Alongside it is a large, 17.7-inch touchscreen that's angled toward the driver. It's standard across all Blazer EV models.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Tim Levin/Insider

It's nicely complemented by an array of physical switches for key functions, including a volume knob embedded into the screen.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Tim Levin/Insider

SS models get a flat-bottomed steering wheel. They come with Super Cruise, GM's hands-free highway driving system, which includes an LED strip at the top of the steering wheel. When it's green, Super Cruise is ready to go.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Tim Levin/Insider

Overall, the interior is boldly designed, featuring turbine-like air vents and lots of shiny trim.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Tim Levin/Insider

The SS gets an exclusive red interior as an option, which might be a bit excessive for some peoples' tastes.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Tim Levin/Insider

Rear passengers get a substantial amount of legroom and headroom, plus USB-C ports and climate vents.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Tim Levin/Insider

There's no front trunk in the Blazer EV SS like you'd find in competing vehicles from Tesla and Ford.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Tim Levin/Insider

But rear cargo space looks pretty solid.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Tim Levin/Insider

The Chevy Blazer EV goes on sale next summer, followed by the SS model later in the year.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Tim Levin/Insider

