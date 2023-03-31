I got fired from my $190,000 job at Meta for posting on TikTok, but there wasn't much real work for recruiters like me to do

Maddie Macho says her team barely had work to do at Meta. Maddie Macho

Maddie Macho worked as a recruiter until Meta fired her for posting tips for job seekers on TikTok.

She said her team barely had enough work to do, and her days were filled with training sessions.

This is Maddie's story, as told to Insider.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Maddie Macho, a 33-year-old entrepreneur and former tech recruiter. The following has been edited for length and clarity. Meta did not respond to a request for comment from Insider.

A rocky start

I was so excited when I started my job as a recruiter at Meta in September 2021. I love social media, and Meta had made me an offer I couldn't refuse: $60,000 more than what I was making in my job at Microsoft. My total compensation at Meta was $190,000.

Starting out, the onboarding process was really high quality. But things started to get messy when I joined my new team. Everyone was new, including my boss. No one knew what they were doing, everyone was confused, and there was no guidance.

There wasn't enough work to do at Meta

After onboarding, we were supposed to start sourcing new talent, but there wasn't enough to do. My job involved recruiting Android developers for Meta, but there weren't enough of them out there, so we were all reaching out to the same people. Our days were filled with training sessions and meetings, and our only goal for the week was to reach out to 50 people. At Microsoft, I was reaching out to 500 or 1,000 people a week. My team had days where we just didn't do anything at all.

At one point, I asked to switch teams because I felt like I wasn't doing enough work, but HR told me I couldn't move for at least a year. I hadn't recruited anyone, so I was nervous that I wouldn't get paid my bonus, but a coworker reassured me that I shouldn't worry: They hadn't hired anyone in two years and still got their bonus.

I began posting on TikTok

Before working at Meta, I wasn't active on TikTok. I had only posted 3 videos. But I started seeing all of these clips of people who worked at tech companies showing off all the cool perks in their offices. Since I worked remotely for Meta, I decided to make a video about Meta's great benefits package. It happened to go viral, and a lot of people at Meta reached out to tell me they had seen the video. It was nothing but good feedback because I was speaking very highly of the company.

Story continues

I decided to post about Meta again, this time talking about a company program specifically designed to introduce diverse candidates to a career in recruiting. I thought it was a really great opportunity, and most of my new followers were diverse candidates, so I wanted to share it. This time didn't go as well: my boss called me and told me HR wanted me to take it down. I was so scared. I didn't want to break any rules, so after that, I decided not to share anything about Meta anymore. I was scared straight.

Fired for posting

I continued to post on TikTok, though. I posted general resume tips and shared which companies were hiring or which websites helped with salary negotiations. It got HR's attention, and in January, they brought up my TikTok again. This time, I decided to put in my notice and quit, but then they fired me the next week. They said that my posts were a conflict of interest.

After leaving Meta in February 2022, I got a job offer from LinkedIn the following week. It was a lovely company with a great culture and amazing benefits, but my TikTok had grown so much that I decided to create my own "reverse recruiting" business instead. In April 2022, I quit my job at LinkedIn to focus on my own business.

Now I use the experience I gained working as a recruiter at Microsoft, Meta, and LinkedIn to advise people on their career strategy, resumes, and LinkedIn optimization. I have a team of 7 people, and as part of our services, we apply to jobs for our clients and help them with interview prep and salary negotiations. Now it feels like I get to help people and genuinely change lives.

Read the original article on Business Insider