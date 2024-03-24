I Got My First Job at 22 and Stayed Until Retirement: Why I Don’t Regret It

jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

For most ambitious professionals, the career ladder is meant to be climbed, with each upward step at a new company representing hard-earned success and growth. But for Therese R., a lifetime dedicated to a single nonprofit organization was the most rewarding path — one she has no regrets about taking.

It was the 1970s when the 22-year-old college graduate accepted her first job as an assistant to the head of development at a youth empowerment organization. Little did Therese know, she had just landed her life’s work.

Finding Her Calling

Over the years, Therese’s dedication and hard work saw her rising up the ranks. “I was lucky to have incredible mentors who believed in me,” she said. “They saw potential in me that I didn’t always see in myself.” By her late 20s, Therese had assumed the role of head of development, a position she would hold for the next three decades.

“Don’t get me wrong, the work we did was challenging, but also incredibly rewarding,” she shared. “Seeing the impact we had on these children’s lives — that was my ultimate motivation.”

Her Colleagues Became Her Family — Sort Of

While the mission was important, Therese says the real reason she stayed at the organization was the people. “It’s cliché, but we became like a family,” she said. “We celebrated each other’s triumphs and supported one another through the tough times. I made two of my best friends there.”

However, Therese noted that it’s important to maintain boundaries, as it is still work. “As close as we were, there was still a professional line that I tried really hard not to cross,” she shared. “That balance actually made for a healthier environment. We could lean on each other at work but go home to our actual families.”

Even when disagreements came up, Therese shared that open communication and similar goals kept the team more or less united. “Sure, we had our fair share of disagreement,” she said. “But at the end of the day, we all wanted what was best for the children we served. That common ground allowed us to work through any issues.”

Compensated and Fulfilled

While many professionals prioritize career advancement and higher salaries, Therese found fulfillment in her role at the nonprofit. “The compensation was competitive, but more importantly, I felt valued. My work had purpose, and that’s something money can’t buy,” she said.

As far as staying until retirement, Therese is proud to have done it. “I have no regrets,” she stated. “This wasn’t just a job; it was a calling. And I’m grateful to have answered that call for as long as I did.”

Deciding If It’s Right for You

Not everyone is cut out for a decades-long career with a single employer. Therese offered some insights for those considering a similar path.

Assess the Mission

“Make sure the organization’s values align with your own. If you don’t believe in what they’re doing, it’ll be an uphill battle.”

Evaluate Growth Opportunities

“While I stayed in the same organization, I was able to take on new challenges and responsibilities. Look for places that will allow you to evolve professionally.”

Consider the Culture

“A positive, supportive work environment is key. You’ll be spending a significant amount of time with these people, so make sure it’s a good fit.”

Maintain Boundaries

“Getting close to colleagues is natural, but remember to keep things professional. Healthy boundaries will serve you well in the long run.”

Remain Flexible

“Even in a fulfilling role, there may be times when you need to reassess your priorities. Be open to change, but don’t jump ship at the first sign of turbulence.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Got My First Job at 22 and Stayed Until Retirement: Why I Don't Regret It