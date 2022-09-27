Got laid off? Grab a Free Expo Pass to TechCrunch Disrupt

Downsizing, layoffs, reducing redundancy — to paraphrase the Bard, this “rose” by any other name simply stinks. If you fall into this category, take heart — when one door closes, another door opens, and on the other side is a free Expo Pass to TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco (a $495 value).

Disrupt is prime networking territory and the perfect place to connect, expand your network and look for your next (even better) gig. Check out everything you can do with your free Expo Pass. Now, dust off those face-to-face conversation skills and start your self-promotion tour.

But first: Here’s the link to access your free Expo Pass.

Expo Extravaganza: You have full access to the exhibition floor, where you can meet our partner companies along with the elite Startup Battlefield 200. Handpicked by Team TechCrunch, they’re the only startups exhibiting on the show floor. Chat them up and discover potential opportunities.

Breakout Bonanza: Attend as many breakout sessions as you like. Check out the agenda, where you can set your filter for Breakout Sessions and see the schedule for each day. You’ll find topics like How to Evolve Your Business Through Recurring Revenue, How to Achieve Product Market Fit (PMF) and more.

Education Station: Head to the Discovery Stage, where top founders and investors deliver how-tos and Q&As on essential topics that early-stage founders need to know. Filter the agenda to find topics like Speaker Q&A: How to Secure Those Hard-to-Find Hires, Speaker Q&A: How to Get Into Y Combinator and more.

Network Outside the Box: Connect beyond the show floor with access to invite-only receptions (if invited). Try your hand — and taste buds — at Dinner for Six. You’ll find more information when you get to Disrupt, but here’s the general idea. Sign up, and you’ll be matched with other hungry attendees to enjoy a delicious dinner and great conversation at a local restaurant. Take note: These dinners are a strictly dutch-treat situation.

Take a Break: Annual and two-year TC+ subscribers can enjoy the TC+ Lounge for snacks and exclusive Q&As with companies like Reddit, Lux Capital, Felicis Ventures and more. Not a member? Subscribe now.

TC Disrupt takes place on October 18–20. It’s where startups go to grow, and where you just might rebound and start your next great adventure. So grab your free Expo Pass today and come prepared to network with these great startups!

