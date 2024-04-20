I Got Married At McDonalds: Here’s How Much It Cost

tofumax / iStock.com

McDonald’s is certainly not the most likely wedding venue. But it is a real possibility for couples in Indonesia and Hong Kong.

Read Next: Warren Buffett’s Parenting Rule: The Key to Raising Money-Savvy Kids

Learn More: 7 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

Here’s how couples across Southeast Asia got married beneath the golden arches of McDonald’s.

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

Why McDonald’s?

McDonald’s Indonesia first started advertising their wedding services on Twitter in 2023.

“We started the program because many customers tell us that McDonald’s is where they first started dating. McDonald’s is where their love stories grew,” a spokesperson for McDonald’s told Newsweek.

McDonald’s marriages were occurring even before 2023. In Hong Kong, entire wedding celebrations could take place in available McDonald’s franchise locations throughout the region.

The Hong Kong wedding packages vary in price, with the cheapest being under $400 US dollars. This is extraordinarily cheap for a wedding, especially by today’s standards.

“Couples can choose from a total of four different wedding packages, ranging in price from HK$2,999 (US$380) for the ‘Happiness Party’ to HK$9,999 (US$1,275) for the ‘Love Forever Party,” said Culture Trip.

The starter package offered for $380 is fairly free, while the ‘Love Forever Party’ includes an extravagant setup that will excite any McDonald’s lover to wed.

“The most expensive package included venue rental for two hours, a pair of McDonald’s balloon weddings rings, character gifts for 50 guests and, 50 pieces of invitation cards and thank you cards, a party MC, and McDonald’s apple pie wedding cake display,” Newsweek said.

Trendy Fast-Food Weddings

Because of the popularity of the McDonald’s wedding ceremonies, other fast food juggernauts have followed suit.

The first Taco Bell wedding occurred in Taco Bell’s Las Vegas restaurant. After winning a Taco Bell contest, Dan and Bianca Ryckert were given an all-expenses paid wedding ceremony.

“They became the first couple to get married in the chapel inside [Taco Bell’s] flagship restaurant in Las Vegas,” said Taco Bell on their blog.

The package that Dan and Bianca Ryckert received now goes for $777.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Got Married At McDonalds: Here’s How Much It Cost