U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,181.50
    +12.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,127.00
    +94.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,115.75
    +28.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,903.10
    +7.70 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.37
    +3.96 (+3.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.10
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0553
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9660
    +0.0060 (+0.20%)
     

  • Vix

    29.03
    -3.31 (-10.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2533
    +0.0040 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8350
    -0.2750 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,942.54
    +426.89 (+1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    898.01
    +8.76 (+0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.50
    -27.83 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

GoTab Adds More Prestigious Craft Breweries to Operators Portfolio

·5 min read

Further establishing itself as the platform of choice for craft breweries

ARLINGTON, Va., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next-generation restaurant commerce platform GoTab further expands its presence across the craft beer industry with the addition of Other Half Brewing Company (Philadelphia, PA), Resident Culture Brewing Company (Charlotte, NC), Bier Station (Kansas City, MO) and Maui Brewing Company (Hawaii). The craft breweries join an impressive and diverse portfolio of established operators across the U.S., from Evil Genius Beer Company, Hop Lot Brewing Company, Altstadt Brewery, Stone Brewing, Ballast Point Brewing, Arts Brewing District Company, Lawless Brewing Company, Broxton Brewery, and many more.

With deep roots in the beer world, some of GoTab's key features were incubated at Virginia-based microbrewery, Caboose Brewing Co., co-founded by GoTab CEO Tim McLaughlin. Started as a contactless ordering payment web service in 2016, GoTab deployed QR code ordering capabilities before the pandemic to help breweries eliminate long lines and improve service at crowded bars, operate large spaces with limited staff, turn tables faster, raise check averages, and ultimately raise revenue.

At Resident Culture Brewing Company, the team recently adopted the GoTab POS at its new South End location, streamlining the ordering process and empowering guests to place their food and drink orders and pay via their own mobile device whenever they want. The result was a 15% increase in the average tab, prompting Resident Culture to implement GoTab at their original Plaza Midwood location immediately. "Since we've been using GoTab at our South End location, we can tell sales are increasing just by virtue of it being easier to order a drink," said Resident Culture Co-Founder Philip McLamb . "It's very clear to us that if we didn't have the QR code ordering capability and didn't have the logistics around getting food and drinks to people's tables, it would be physically impossible to handle the volume we are doing. For our customers, it's a light bulb moment when they realize: wait, I can order a drink, have it brought to me, and close my tab whenever I want to," he added.

Resident Culture also takes advantage of GoTab's in-depth sales tracking, which allows breweries to track and compare sales in specific areas at any specific time of the day. GoTab also worked closely with Resident Culture to learn and understand each location's workflow in order to customize the layout of their GoTab POS.

In Hawaii and with four locations spread out across Maui and Oahu, Maui Brewing Co. turned to GoTab to re-imagine its operations throughout the pandemic. "When we looked at our operating environment, we recognized technology would have to play a huge role in our new operational model," said Maui Brewing Co. General Manager and Partner Tony Ren. Having tried out various heritage POS models, they realized that a cloud-based system like GoTab provided the flexibility they needed to seamlessly transition from a table-service model to a full counter-service model. GoTab's exceptional customer service and willingness to adapt to the brewery's needs sealed the deal. "A lot of other vendors just said, 'Well, this is our platform and what we can offer for a majority of our clients, so you either fit into this box or you don't,'" said Ren. "We really liked that GoTab had the ability to grow with us, to change and bend themselves to service our needs and grow with us."

Currently, Maui Brewing is using GoTab at its Kihei location, the brewery's flagship location on Maui. They plan to fully implement it at its Oahu restaurant and taprooms in Waikiki and Kailua starting in early May. "What we have seen so far is an increase in guest satisfaction," says Ren. "The fact that someone can get a drink at their table without waiting in line every time has been a huge bonus. It has certainly helped us re-establish ourselves as the community brewery we have always been."

GoTab was designed to help breweries deliver the highest quality guest experience, giving guests the freedom and independence to choose how they want to order and pay. Its online ordering system significantly lowers labor costs to help improve profitability. Innovative menu management features allow breweries to customize and update digital menu displays in real time, and support full e-commerce capabilities. Guests browse branded, customized beer menus and submit orders from their device, with no mobile app downloads required. For breweries operating with food trucks, GoTab's cashless system makes it easy for them to serve guests safely and efficiently. Find out more about GoTab's capabilities for breweries, check out the latest case studies to hear directly from craft brewers, or join us at booth #342 during the Craft Brewers Conference.

About GoTab, Inc.
GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP), is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. It integrates with popular point-of-sale (POS) systems and allows patrons to order and pay through a server, order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its easy-to-use mobile POS, contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get flexible features that can be rapidly applied to access new revenue streams via dine-in, take-out and delivery, ghost kitchens, retail groceries, and more. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $250M transactions per year with operations across 35 U.S. states and growing.

Media contact:
Amelie Bruzat
335613@email4pr.com
347-653-9544

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gotab-adds-more-prestigious-craft-breweries-to-operators-portfolio-301539571.html

SOURCE GoTab

Recommended Stories

  • The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement

    Healthcare ranks as one of the most pressing concerns for retirees, and with medical expenses rising every year, two out of three Americans worry about high healthcare costs in retirement. Models estimate that a retired couple at age 65 will … Continue reading → The post The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple Hires 31-Year Ford Veteran to Ramp Up Electric-Car Work

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has recruited a longtime Ford Motor Co. executive who helped lead safety efforts and vehicle engineering, a sign the iPhone maker is again ramping up development of an electric car. Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income

  • Oil: 'Something far more serious is going on,' says analyst

    The oil market is undergoing a serious production problem, warns one analyst. Even as prices retreat temporarily amid COVID lockdowns in China.

  • How to Retire With $5 Million

    Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.

  • 9 Signs You Are Not Financially OK to Retire

    Use these nine signs to gauge the state of your investments, find strategies to improve them, and get on track to a financially successful retirement.

  • 15 Most Valuable E-Commerce Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 most valuable e-commerce companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to 5 Most Valuable E-Commerce Companies in the World. Ecommerce has been growing persistently for the past few years. It took over 19 percent share of global retail […]

  • AMD will finally give investors its data-center data as business soars

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc.'s data-center business performed so well in the first quarter that the chip maker decided it will break out that business next quarter.

  • The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets

    Crude prices are holding well above $100 per barrel, walking a tightrope between bearish covid news from China and a looming EU ban on Russian crude oil imports

  • Airbus delays A321XLR to 2024 amid safety talks -sources

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus is delaying development of its A321XLR jet by several months, pushing its arrival to 2024, as regulators tighten the rules to prevent fire risks, industry sources said. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is looking at significant rule changes that would force Airbus to redesign areas of the lower fuselage known as "underbelly fairings", two of the sources said. A second source said this and other work could add up to a year, though Airbus - which reports results later on Wednesday - is unlikely to adopt such a worst-case scenario immediately.

  • These Atlanta CEOs make 1,000 times their typical employees

    See how CEO-to-worker pay ratio at 40 of the state's biggest public companies — including the United Parcel Service, Aflac, Southern Co., PulteGroup, Norfolk Southern Corp., and Delta Air Lines. — compares.

  • Europe Confronts Difficult Path in Making a Russian Oil Ban Work

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s move to ban Russian crude this year will cause major headaches but it should just about be workable if some countries are shown leniency. Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefTher

  • Durham woman settles with Frontier Airlines in $55M 'vomit' lawsuit

    The lawsuit was linked to a dispute on a flight from Las Vegas to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in 2019.

  • Waitress sparks debate after revealing her biggest customer pet peeves: ‘People just stare at you like you’re crazy’

    A waitress is sparking a widespread discussion after her biggest on-the-job pet peeves.

  • Starbucks Q2 earnings in line with expectations, US comparable sales jump 12%

    Starbucks reported its fiscal second quarter earnings Tuesday after market close.

  • US job openings rose to a record 11.549 million in March

    The Labor Department released the February JOLTS report Tuesday morning.

  • U.K. Warehouse Stocks Sink After Amazon Bemoans ‘Too Much Space’

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of U.K. warehouse companies are among the latest pandemic-era winners to head south. Analysts are blaming Amazon.com Inc. Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefSegro Plc, Europe’s biggest wareho

  • Demand for U.S. natural gas has never been higher. So why is production slowing?

    Natural gas production in one of the country's largest gas fields is starting to decline at the worst possible time.

  • FDA Identifies Review Issues For Spero's Tebipenem Application, Shares Plunge

    Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO) will defer current commercialization activities for tebipenem HBr based on feedback from a recent Late Cycle Meeting (LCM) with the FDA. The discussion suggested that the data package may be insufficient to support approval during this review cycle. In evaluating the efficacy of tebipenem HBr in Phase 3 (ADAPT-PO) cUTI study, the FDA conducted a separate analysis of the microbiological intent-to-treat (micro-ITT) population. Also Read: FDA Lifts Clinical Hol

  • Apple sues former Intel Fellow's chip startup Rivos, saying it stole trade secrets

    The Cupertino tech titan said in a lawsuit filed on Friday that the startup got access to its secrets through a "coordinated campaign" in which the startup hired more than 40 of Apple's former employees.

  • FedEx Plans to Test Autonomous Drone Cargo Delivery With Elroy Air

    MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 2, 2022 /3BL Media/ - FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, is teaming up with California Bay Area-based...