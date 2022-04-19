GoTab Extends Presence in the Pacific Northwest Through In-Market Partner PaySuite

Continuously expanding its rapidly-growing partner program

ARLINGTON, Va., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just a few months after debuting its Reseller Partner Program, next-generation restaurant commerce platform GoTab joins forces with PaySuite , a business advisory firm that provides entrepreneurs, software providers, and associations with the payments and business technology they need to grow and grow faster. With this partnership, GoTab is expanding its presence in the Pacific Northwest with a reputable in-market partner, united in their mission to pave the way for the restaurant industry's digital transformation.

The new partnership will bring GoTab's innovative, cloud-based technology solution to a multi-merchant food hall in Gresham, OR, featuring micro- and standard-size restaurants, micro-groceries, and micro-retail spaces.

GoTab will unify the guest ordering experience at the food hall, allowing locals and visitors alike to order from the different independent operators via a centralized QR code on-site. Guests will also be able to order ahead on their mobile devices for dine-in and takeout. With GoTab, they will have the ability to order from different food vendors all on one tab, without ever needing to download an app. As the market hall becomes a community hub, GoTab is bound to bring in repeat business and return visitors to the incubated businesses in downtown Gresham.

"Through our partnership with PaySuite, we are able to expand our presence in the Pacific Northwest region and bring our best-in-class technology solution to multiple hospitality concepts," said Jake West, GoTab's VP of Partnerships and Sales. "This truly showcases the versatility of GoTab's cloud-based solution, and the expansive ways GoTab can be used beyond traditional hospitality service models."

"GoTab is the perfect partner for us because we share the same mission: helping entrepreneurs build better businesses faster," said PaySuite President Keith Sconiers. "We formed PaySuite to help small and medium-sized businesses access the level of support and guidance they need to succeed from their technology and payment processing provider. We're excited to join forces with GoTab and support merchants with a versatile restaurant commerce platform that helps them scale and grow their operations. With GoTab, they can focus on delivering great experiences for their customers instead of being held back by their POS and payments."

Story continues

The partnership will also bring GoTab to local breweries, restaurants and multi-concept locations in the greater Portland area, expanding GoTab's footprint in the Pacific Northwest.

Through its Reseller Partner Program, GoTab continues to find success and bring ecommerce technology to in-venue hospitality operators, providing operators with a platform that makes ordering easier, increases customer revenue, reduces costs and streamlines customer feedback. For more information about GoTab, please visit: http://gotab.io/en . For additional details about GoTab's Reseller Partner Program or to inquire about becoming a GoTab partner, please visit: https://gotab.io/en/gotab-partner-program/

About GoTab, Inc.

GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP), is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. It integrates with popular point-of-sale (POS) systems and allows patrons to order and pay through a server, order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its easy-to-use mobile POS, contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get flexible features that can be rapidly applied to access new revenue streams via dine-in, take-out and delivery, ghost kitchens, retail groceries, and more. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $250M transactions per year with operations across 35 U.S. states and growing. For more information, consult our media kit , request a demo here or learn more at https://gotab.io/en

Media Contact:

Amelie Bruzat

347-653-9544

334452@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gotab-extends-presence-in-the-pacific-northwest-through-in-market-partner-paysuite-301527892.html

SOURCE GoTab