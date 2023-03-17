U.S. markets open in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,952.25
    -8.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,133.00
    -116.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,586.50
    +3.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,776.10
    -10.10 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.01
    +0.66 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.10
    +13.10 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    +0.31 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0635
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.40
    -2.74 (-10.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2139
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6150
    -0.9700 (-0.73%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,686.21
    +1,732.93 (+6.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    587.70
    +45.09 (+8.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,435.44
    +25.41 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.18 (+1.20%)
     

Gotcha Covered named a 2023 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

·3 min read

Independent survey results show franchise owners are highly satisfied with performance of leader in window treatment consultation

DENVER, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, was recently named a Top Franchise for 2023 by Franchise Business Review. Gotcha Covered also ranks 15th in the Top 50 Midsize Franchise category and 12th among home service franchises.

Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, was recently named a Top Franchise for 2023 by Franchise Business Review.
Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, was recently named a Top Franchise for 2023 by Franchise Business Review.

This is the 18th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, Gotcha Covered provides homeowners the best in soft and hard window treatments, including a variety of blinds, draperies, and smart solutions.

"Our franchisee support system is critical to our success at Gotcha Covered," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "We take pride in helping franchise owners thrive in serving their communities and customers. Our extensive training and innovative technology separate Gotcha Covered from other companies in the industry, and we also provide essential one-on-one support whenever our franchisees need it."

Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises.

Gotcha Covered was among over 360 franchise brands, representing nearly 38,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. Gotcha Covered franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

"Franchisee satisfaction levels hit an all-time high last year despite the pandemic, and we are pleased to report that our 2023 research shows satisfaction has remained sky high—a sure indicator that franchisee satisfaction is a top priority for franchise companies—and that's good news for franchise owners and anyone thinking about investing in a franchise," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to helping prospective franchisees get an objective view of the best franchise opportunities available based on actual feedback from the people who own them.

"This year, nearly 38,000 franchisees completed our survey and from there we identified the franchise brands with the highest levels of satisfaction and performance to educate potential buyers about which franchise to invest in. Each of the 200 Franchisee Satisfaction Award winners on this year's list achieved stellar ratings from their franchisees."

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2023 Top Franchises.

For more information or to find your local Gotcha Covered consultant, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com

FRANCHISE BUSINESS REVIEW CONTACT:
Ali Forman
B2B Marketing Director
(603) 319-4818
ali@franchisebusinessreview.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gotcha-covered-named-a-2023-top-franchise-by-franchise-business-review-301774321.html

SOURCE Gotcha Covered

Recommended Stories

  • How Does the New French Retirement Age Stack Up Globally?

    Amid fervent protests from citizens and lawmakers, French President Emmanuel Macron unilaterally changed the retirement age Thursday. See how it compares to other countries.

  • Meta ‘hoarded us like Pokemon cards’: Former staffer reveals she had to ‘fight for work’ at company

    "It puts you in the position where it's really difficult to get another job," ex-employee Brit Levy said. "It's a tradeoff and it sounds great, but it's going to really screw up people's careers."

  • Russia says it may take over Toyota plant in St Petersburg -TASS

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Japanese car maker Toyota's St Petersburg plant may be transferred to the Russian state entity NAMI, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Thursday, according to the state-run TASS news agency. "The transfer of Toyota's Russian asets to NAMI is being considered," Manturov was quoted as saying on the sidelines of a business congress. NAMI, Russia's Central Automobile and Engine Research and Development Institute, has already snapped up plants from Renault and Nissan.

  • Tesla Faces Stiff Competition in China. Could America Be Next?

    The Chinese EV market is oversupplied. It's giving investors a chance to see what will happen to Tesla in the U.S. when more EV capacity comes online.

  • Crypto Is Finally Getting Its First Supreme Court Appearance

    (Bloomberg) -- A clash involving disgruntled Coinbase Global Inc. customers will give the US Supreme Court its first taste of the world of cryptocurrency, foreshadowing future cases that could help define the industry.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000UBS, Credit Suisse Oppose Idea of Forced Tie-UpHow Dimon and Yellen Helped Secure $

  • The Big Tech Layoffs Malaise Reveals A Deeper Truth

    https://cdn.benzinga.com/files/abstract-background-with-low-poly-design.jpg?optimize=medium&dpr=2&auto=webp&crop=1200%2C800 After the dust seemingly having settled on the job cuts that kicked off the year, on March 14th, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) revealed it will be laying off 10,000 more workers after already having laid off 11,000 workers back in November which together makes a workforce reduction of 25% from the company’s peak only half a year ago.CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously told a

  • Surging Chinese Oil Demand Pushes Shipping Costs Sharply Higher

    China is on an oil-supertanker hiring spree, a sign energy demand has sped up after the world’s second-largest economy limped out of its Covid-19 lockdowns. Traders carry crude to China, the world’s biggest oil importer, in Eiffel Tower-size tankers called Very Large Crude Carriers that each lug two million barrels of oil. The cost of chartering the most coveted type of these tankers, featuring modern exhaust systems, has shot up to nearly $100,000 a day, ship brokers say.

  • A $100 Billion Bet on Semiconductors Hinges on Remaking Upstate New York’s Workforce

    Micron plans to hire 9,000 employees at a new suburban Syracuse semiconductor campus amid a shortage of engineers and technicians.

  • What’s Going on With First Republic Bank?

    First Republic Bank shares have been hit hard over the past week following the failures of two large U.S. regional banks, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Under the plan, 11 banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. would place $30 billion in deposits at First Republic, using their own funds, confirming an earlier report by The Wall Street Journal. What happened to First Republic Bank?

  • Retirement Planning Tips in Your Mid-60s and Beyond

    Retirement planning can be tricky. These retirement planning tips can help you figure out the best way to save smarter if you're in your mid-60s and beyond.

  • Eleven Banks Deposit $30 Billion in First Republic Bank

    Eleven banks have deposited $30 billion in First Republic Bank, according to a joint statement from the heads of the Treasury, Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

  • Oil Set for Worst Week This Year as Bank Turmoil Takes Its Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the biggest weekly decline this year after investor confidence plunged following the worst banking sector turmoil since the financial crisis.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000UBS, Credit Suisse Oppose Idea of Forced Tie-UpHow Dimon and Yellen Helped Secure $30 Billion Lifeline for First RepublicFutures i

  • Microsoft Can’t Afford Turbulence From New Copilot

    Clippy just got a serious promotion. Now Microsoft has to make sure this one doesn’t become unhinged. Microsoft, helmed by CEO Satya Nadella, announced plans on Tuesday to integrate the artificial intelligence technology powering the popular ChatGPT chatbot into its suite of Office software tools.

  • Boeing resumes deliveries of 787 Dreamliner as order book swells

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing confirmed on Thursday it delivered a 787 Dreamliner to German airline Lufthansa, its first since deliveries were halted in late February after it disclosed a data issue with a component. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed last month that Boeing had paused deliveries due to the data analysis error related to the jet’s forward pressure bulkhead, which the company found after reviewing certification records. The FAA said Friday it was satisfied the issue has been resolved and approved Boeing to resume delivering 787s.

  • YouTube Influencers Slapped With $1 Billion Lawsuit for Promoting FTX

    The lawsuit alleges that several social media influencers solicited the sale of unregistered securities in promoting FTX.

  • Kellogg CEO on new name reveal: Rebranding 'was a daunting task'

    Kellogg will have a new look by the end of 2023.

  • Ex-Wells Fargo exec to plead guilty for role in bank scandal

    A former Wells Fargo Bank executive accused of overseeing a ruse that created millions of bogus customer accounts has agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges likely to send her prison for her role in the scandal. The agreement filed Wednesday in a Los Angeles federal court calls for the former Wells Fargo executive, Carrie Tolstedt, to serve a 16-month prison sentence for obstructing regulators' investigation into abusive sales practices that culminated in the bank paying billions of dollars in fines. Tolstedt, 63, also agreed to pay a $17 million fine in a separate civil settlement with the government that also bans her from working again in the banking industry.

  • Former Wells Fargo Executive Headed to Prison

    Wells Fargo's former head of retail banking agrees to plead guilty to a criminal charge of obstructing a bank examination.

  • 3 Major Regional Banks Worth a Look Despite SVB, SBNY Collapse

    The contagion risk arising from bank runs, worsening asset quality and recession expectations will hurt Zacks Major Regional Banks' near-term performance. Yet, industry players like JPM, BAC & BK are worth a look on restructuring and digitization initiatives.

  • Berkshire’s Warren Buffett Shows Bank CEOs How They Should Have Managed Risk

    The Berkshire Hathaway CEO steered clear of bonds when rates were low and avoided much of the carnage that ensnares banks now.