Gotcha Covered named a 2023 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Independent survey results show franchise owners are highly satisfied with performance of leader in window treatment consultation

DENVER, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, was recently named a Top Franchise for 2023 by Franchise Business Review. Gotcha Covered also ranks 15th in the Top 50 Midsize Franchise category and 12th among home service franchises.

This is the 18th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, Gotcha Covered provides homeowners the best in soft and hard window treatments, including a variety of blinds, draperies, and smart solutions.

"Our franchisee support system is critical to our success at Gotcha Covered," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "We take pride in helping franchise owners thrive in serving their communities and customers. Our extensive training and innovative technology separate Gotcha Covered from other companies in the industry, and we also provide essential one-on-one support whenever our franchisees need it."

Franchise Business Review , a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises .

Gotcha Covered was among over 360 franchise brands, representing nearly 38,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. Gotcha Covered franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

"Franchisee satisfaction levels hit an all-time high last year despite the pandemic, and we are pleased to report that our 2023 research shows satisfaction has remained sky high—a sure indicator that franchisee satisfaction is a top priority for franchise companies—and that's good news for franchise owners and anyone thinking about investing in a franchise," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to helping prospective franchisees get an objective view of the best franchise opportunities available based on actual feedback from the people who own them.

"This year, nearly 38,000 franchisees completed our survey and from there we identified the franchise brands with the highest levels of satisfaction and performance to educate potential buyers about which franchise to invest in. Each of the 200 Franchisee Satisfaction Award winners on this year's list achieved stellar ratings from their franchisees."

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2023 Top Franchises .

For more information or to find your local Gotcha Covered consultant, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/ .

