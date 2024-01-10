Gotham City Owner Cuts Grifols Short Position After Plunge

(Bloomberg) -- The owner of Gotham City Research LLC, whose critical report sparked a record one-day stock selloff in Grifols SA, has slashed its bet against the Spanish company’s stock.

General Industrial Partners reduced its short position in the blood plasma company to 0.06% from 0.6%, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Grifols shares rose as much as 11% in Madrid trading, a day after Gotham sent the stock plunging by up to 43%.

New York-based Gotham accused Grifols of manipulating its debt and profit figures by consolidating earnings of units it doesn’t control. Haema and Biotest Pharmaceuticals Corp., two businesses Grifols acquired in 2018, are owned by Scranton Enterprises BV, an investment vehicle controlled by former executives of the firm including members of the founding family.

The Barcelona-based blood plasma company pushed back against the report, saying all the transactions mentioned in the short seller’s report were recorded and presented to regulatory authorities in Spain and the US.

“There’s no new information that can be considered hidden,” Grifols said in a filing.

The company also said its board fully backs Chief Executive Officer Thomas Glanzmann after Gotham questioned his independence from the family that controls Grifols. In a statement Wednesday, it threatened legal action against Gotham “for the significant financial and reputational damage” done to the company and its stakeholders.

The accounting treatment given to deals such as the sale of Haema and BPC to Scranton, a vehicle related to the founding family, was fully endorsed by auditor KPMG, the company said. Gotham City had said that because of this transfer none of the revenues of the two companies were available to Grifols or its creditors to pay back debt.

Analysts who cover Grifols viewed the report with skepticism, with some saying that the fund’s allegations weren’t new.

(Updates with information on Gotham’s report and Grifols’ response)

