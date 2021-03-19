U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,925.16
    +9.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,738.58
    -123.72 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,236.15
    +119.98 (+0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.39
    +24.80 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.01
    +1.01 (+1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.80
    +9.30 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    26.28
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1913
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7210
    -0.0090 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3867
    -0.0063 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8900
    -0.0470 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,928.97
    -1,054.21 (-1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,171.93
    +20.35 (+1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,708.71
    -70.97 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,792.05
    -424.70 (-1.41%)
     

'Gotham Knights' Batman game delayed until 2022

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has delayed Gotham Knights to 2022. The brawly action RPG, which is set in Gotham after the apparent death of Batman, was supposed to emerge later this year.

"We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players," Warner Bros. wrote on Twitter. Developer WB Games Montreal will show off more of Gotham Knights in the coming months. The publisher pushed back another major game, Hogwarts Legacy, to next year for similar reasons.

Gotham Knights was announced in August at DC's Fandome event. You'll get to play as Batman's former partners — Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin and Red Hood — who regroup to protect the city against supervillains like Mr. Freeze. While you can play the game by yourself, a friend can join in at any time.

Recommended Stories

  • Lenovo made a gaming chair with a built-in katana

    Only five of the Demon Slayer-themed chairs exist, unfortunately.

  • Take a look back at Engadget's favorite Game Boy Advance games

    On the 20th anniversary of the Game Boy Advance, the Engadget staff looks back at some of its favorite GBA titles.

  • Brian Brackeen returns as an advisor to facial recognition startup Kairos following his ouster as CEO

    Brian Brackeen, the founder and former CEO of facial recognition startup Kairos, has made his way back to the company following his ouster in 2018. Brackeen is now chairing the company's scientific advisory board, where he'll help to address and eliminate issues of racial bias from the technology. While that’s not the company’s explicit mission — it’s to provide authentication tools to businesses — algorithmic bias has long been a topic the company, especially Brackeen, has addressed.

  • The best deals we found this week: $40 off the Echo Show 5 and more

    Here's a list of the best tech deals from this week, including a big sale on Amazon Echo devices and $150 off Apple's MacBook Pro M1.

  • The Morning After: PlayStation’s next-gen VR controllers look very different

    PSVR: the next generation. And it's time to up your podcasting game.

  • President Biden picks former senator and one-time astronaut Bill Nelson to lead NASA

    The three-term senator from Florida and Biden ally has long been an advocate of NASA's mandate.

  • Gregor Gillespie unfazed by losing unbeaten record: I ‘can erase all that bad stuff’ at UFC on ESPN 21

    Roughly 16 months since a knockout loss, Gregor Gillespie is simply focused on reminding everyone what he's all about.

  • Townbuilder's chill gameplay hits mobile and Switch this summer

    The chill urban creation game 'Townscaper' is coming to mobile and Switch this summer after months of buzz on PC.

  • Prepare the popcorn: AMC opening more movie theaters

    AMC Theatres says it will have 98% of its U.S. movie theaters open on Friday as a bunch of theaters reopen in California. AMC said that more than 40 of its locations in California are reopening beginning on Friday. California is expected to open 52 of its 54 locations by Monday.

  • 5 issues the PS5 still needs to resolve

    Even if you can find one, the PlayStation 5 still has some kinks to iron out. Here's what's driving gamers crazy about the PS5.

  • THE MANDALORIAN Second 2 Comes to Life in VFX Reel

    Industrial Light & Magic's new VFX reel shows the many techniques it used for Star Wars' The Mandalorian's second season. The post THE MANDALORIAN Second 2 Comes to Life in VFX Reel appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Scarlet Witch, Who? Elizabeth Olsen Has a New Brown Hair Color, With Curtain Bangs and All

    elizabeth olsen at 'the falcon and the winter soldier' virtual launch event pic.twitter.com/cWvT15xPHH- best of elizabeth olsen (@eolsenarchive) March 18, 2021 Elizabeth Olsen's new hairstyle is a very far cry from the copper-red color we became accustomed to seeing her in when we were marathoning through WandaVision. The Marvel actor made an appearance at the Falcon and the Winter Soldier virtual launch event this week, where she was seen sporting an all-new, shaggy haircut featuring retro curtain bangs and a dark-brown hair color.

  • She's All That remake headed to Netflix, home of fake relationship teen rom-coms

    Netflix really loves making teen rom-coms about fake relationships turned into real ones, so it should be no surprise that they picked up the remake based on one of the biggest fake relationship teen rom-coms. Deadline announced that Netflix has now picked up the rights to Miramax’s She’s All That remake, titled He’s All That. Netflix hasn’t released a premiere date yet, but it’s set to come at some point this year.

  • Gender Swapped SHE’S ALL THAT Remake Set to Hit Netflix

    Popular '90s movie She's All That's remake, aptly titled He's All That, will make its way to Netflix to retell the popular vs. uncool love story. The post Gender Swapped SHE’S ALL THAT Remake Set to Hit Netflix appeared first on Nerdist.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: MVP James Harden, Hall of Famer Chris Webber and trade chip Kyle Lowry

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Sony's PlayStation buys fighting-game tournament Evolution Championship Series

    Sony's PlayStation division has bought the Evolution Championship Series (Evo), the long-running fighting game tournament that hosts contests between the world’s best players of video games such as "Street Fighter," "Mortal Kombat," and "Tekken."The big picture: Video game giants such as Sony and Microsoft usually buy companies that make games. But Sony's acquisition of Evo, made jointly with a new group called RTS, is the rare purchase of an event — and a notable move for Sony into competitive gaming.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Catch up quick: The grassroots Evo events have been running since the late '90s, most recently in Las Vegas in front of thousands of attendees.The bigger audience is online, where nearly 300,000 people tuned into the Evo 2019 finals featuring Nintendo's "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate."This year's event will be online-only, across two weekends in August, and feature at least four major fighting games.Of note: "Smash Bros." may not be there.Nintendo and Sony are arch-rivals. While Evo will still be open to non-PlayStation games, Nintendo wouldn’t confirm involvement, telling Axios it will "assess" the event.Worth seeing: Take a look at the most famous finish in fighting-game history, 2004's "Evo Moment 37."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • These are Sony's PS5 VR controllers

    Sony has unveiled the VR controllers for the PlayStation 5, and they represent a dramatic leap in control over the earlier Move wands.

  • 'Super Mario' leaps into Universal Studios Japan

    In Osaka, Japan, you can now enter 'Super Nintendo World' through a giant green pipe, a real-world version of Mario's Mushroom Kingdom.You'll be met with chomping piranha plants, punchable coin blocks and a flag-topped Mount Beanpole, as if you've stepped into classic Mario games created by gaming legend Shigeru Miyamoto.Universal Studios Japan opened the $550 million dollar Mario attraction on Thursday.It's a super-powered leap by Nintendo to take its virtual worlds into the real one.Mario's grand opening was delayed several times last summer because of the global health crisis, but starting this week, visitors can meet him and his sidekick brother, Luigi.Ayumu Yamamoto is the park's Vice President of Marketing:"I hope that people can enjoy themselves when they become Mario. We created a world as perfect as the one in the game. I think people are surprised when a life-sized Bowser appears in front of you."Visitors can buy a $30 power-up band to gather coins and defeat bad guys, using tech similar to wands at the park's Harry Potter attraction.Put on an augmented reality headset and you can even rev up a real Mario Kart on the 'Koopa's challenge' ride.The area's opening is a reply to investors frustrated by Nintendo's reluctance to more aggressively commercialize a fan base that spans generations.While Nintendo's Switch console has proved a stay-at-home winner, the company focus on cyclical consoles, its foray into mobile gaming, has stalled.

  • Watch 'Cobra Kai' Star Peyton List Talk About Going Through Puberty On Camera

    "I definitely got very judgmental of myself and I noticed a lot of anxiety and insecurity."

  • 'Very exciting': German tourists land in Mallorca as restrictions ease

    Excited German tourists in face masks spilled out of Mallorca airport on Friday, among the first to arrive at the popular holiday destination after Germany last week lifted quarantine requirements for travellers returning from the Balearic Islands. Tourists are still not allowed to stay in hotels or holiday lets in Germany, leaving foreign holidays one of the few options for those wanting to get away, although the German government still advises against non-essential travel. "It is very, very, very exciting and it feels wonderful to be flying again, even if it is for only one week," said tourist Bettina, who works for a travel company, as a group of exuberant young holidaymakers danced outside the airport.