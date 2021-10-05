U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,345.72
    +45.26 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,314.67
    +311.75 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,433.83
    +178.35 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.36
    +10.89 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.15
    +0.22 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.60
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    +0.0480 (+3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3629
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4790
    +0.5610 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,396.54
    +2,523.03 (+5.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,264.96
    +47.59 (+3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

GoTo Global drives European expansion with acquisition of German e-moped sharing company emmy

Rebecca Bellan
·5 min read

Israeli shared multimodal mobility operator GoTo Global Mobility has acquired German shared electric scooter company emmy. The strategic deal will help GoTo Global, which offers customers access to shared cars, vans, mopeds, scooters and bikes, reach its goal of expanding to every major European city by 2025. GoTo Global would not share the financial terms of the deal.

Acquiring emmy, which has a fleet of over 3,000 shared electric step-through scooters (not kick scooters) across Berlin, Hamburg and Munich, gives GoTo a direct path to the German market. The company's current footprint includes Spain, Malta and Israel.

"In Germany for us is a huge opportunity because emmy is a great company with five years under its belt, but they have only mopeds, and you cannot create user loyalty without creating mobility confidence, and this is what we try to do," said Gil Laser, CEO of GoTo Global. "We try to give you with our app the same feeling that you have a solution to move, anytime, anywhere. We can take [emmy's] user base of more than 300,000 people, and using GoTo technology, convert this company from a mono-vertical to a multimodal, and immediately start to offer them cars and other micromobility options, short trips and long trips."

As part of the acquisition, GoTo also takes on emmy's debts. In April, shared mobility software company Wunder Mobility launched a lending service and announced plans to help emmy finance 1,500 retrofitted Yadea scooters, which will now be GoTo's responsibility to pay back. Laser said GoTo intends to maintain the relationship with Wunder in the future.

Emmy users won't immediately notice a difference in branding until next year, when GoTo intends to fully integrate the service under its own brand umbrella and connect users to other forms of mobility. Laser said GoTo will bring other forms of mobility, like cars and e-bikes, to Germany starting Q1 of next year. The company also recently raised rounds totaling $22.5 million and is currently raising more to help it expand into Italy, Netherlands and Portugal in the next year, according to Laser.

"Our goal is to be the Netflix of mobility," Laser told TechCrunch. "In the end users will pay us X amount of dollars and you get free rides on whichever vehicle you want."

Until such a point, the company has to establish a presence and brand loyalty. Laser says multimodality that includes car rentals is the company's secret sauce for success, part of a strategy that has led GoTo to be profitable and cashflow positive in its most mature market of Israel. The company hopes the strategy will also translate to an annual revenue that exceeds $116 million by the end of 2023.

It's a balancing act between the cost of user acquisition and how much money you can generate from a user, says Laser. Shared micromobility companies have a low cost of acquisition because they just put their assets all over the streets, people see them, download the app and then they're a customer. The problem is that the revenue per each user (RPU) is usually low, in large part because there's no difference in service between companies, and therefore no loyalty, according to Laser.

Car rental companies have a different problem. They have a higher RPU because you can charge $20 to $30 per ride, but the marketing costs to acquire a user is really high.

"How we solve this problem is the multimodality philosophy," said Laser. "We convert the user to use more and more services. Like you came to the supermarket to buy veggies but then you also end up buying meat and milk."

One way the company does this is through a variety of promotion-type schemes. For example, Laser says GoTo charges €3 for the first 15 minutes of any ride on any vehicle. If a new user comes on to book a ride on a scooter and adds €3 to their wallet, they might automatically see €9 in the wallet that can be used toward the purchase of a car ride. This alerts the user to other use cases and, hopefully, creates brand loyalty in a way that's cheaper than spending hundreds of millions of dollars on advertising with Google and Facebook, says Laser.

The result so far has been 90% of B2C revenue comes from return users, and 41% of all customers are multimodal users. Part of this might also be due to the fact that GoTo also charges a membership, which can range from around $2 to $7, to use its service.

In order to achieve healthy unit economics, the company also combines owning and leasing assets.

"In the end our product is more efficient," said Laser. "By not owning the assets, we enjoy the arbitrage from taking a car or moped and renting it for two years and renting it back to our users for two minutes, and by doing that we can gain a lot of profit."

GoTo has MoUs with Renault, Toyota, Nio and Segway. It currently leases its cars and mopeds and owns its own smaller micromobility vehicles, but hopes to lease those, too, in the future. However, one of the main problems micromobility operators have faced has been the way shared assets depreciate very quickly, so it's hard to imagine a scooter manufacturer wanting to own the asset and not generate rental revenue from it.

One way to make that scheme work would be to have really high utilization rates, which requires different types of demand that peaks at different hours. Aside from its main customer base of commuters, GoTo is actively targeting business customers through three different models. The first and second is to get companies to offer employees benefits in the form of either subscriptions or mobility wallets. The third is for companies to reserve dedicated fleets for their employees, usually between specific work hours like from 8am to 6pm. After 6pm, the fleets would go back to being available for communities, says Laser. Business customers currently make up 13% of GoTo's revenue, but the goal is to boost that up to 50% by 2025.

"We are today on course to register 100% year on year growth in 2021 and we know that GoTo’s multimodal mobility experience means we can hit right at the heart of the urban mobility problem," said Laser. "Today we assume to be at least 30-36 months ahead of other platforms and offerings in the market."

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • Palantir Stock Is Surging on a Big Army Contract Win

    Palantir stock is rising after hours because the company won a contract to supply data and analytics software to the Army.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • How to give your heirs quick access to your bank accounts when you die

    Would your loved ones have necessary access to your bank accounts after you die to help carry out your last wishes and handle arrangements? “If you have a bank account in a single person’s name, it can take time to get access to,” says Chester Spatt, professor of finance at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business in Pittsburgh. To avoid that problem, you can designate a beneficiary on your bank accounts such as CDs, checking or money markets through what are known as Payable on Death Accounts (POD), sometimes called Transfer on Death accounts or Totten accounts.

  • Bitcoin hits $50,000 as Elon Musk's tweet sends Shiba Inu soaring

    Cryptocurrencies were broadly higher on Tuesday afternoon as bitcoin crossed a key level of $50,000 for the first time in four weeks.

  • Palantir stock rallies more than 10% on $823 million Army contract

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares rallied in the extended session Tuesday after the data-software company said it was selected for a U.S. Army intelligence program contract. Palantir shares surged more than 10% after hours, following a 0.2% rise to close at $23.21. The company said it won a $823 million contract to provide the Army with its Gotham platform, which is “an operating system for defense decision making and is specifically designed to connect the dots between disparate sources.”

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • Tesla to pay out $137M to ex-worker, Rent the Runway files for IPO, IATSE votes to strike

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • Italian supplier hints at long road for Boeing 787 production

    After spending much of the last year untangling production issues, new intel from an Italian aerospace supplier suggests a long road for output of the Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliner. According to a report from Reuters, supplier Leonardo, which builds part of the 787 airframe in Italy, thinks Boeing will soon unveil a production plan that will have the Dreamliner being built at a rate of 10 aircraft per month by the end of 2025. “While we don’t have any updates to future 787 rates beyond what has previously been shared, we are constantly analyzing the global aviation market, coordinating closely with suppliers and aligning supply with demand,” a Boeing spokesperson tells the WBJ.

  • Oppenheimer: 3 Stocks to Buy Despite Growing Supply-Chain Issues (And 1 to Avoid)

    As Christmas 2021 begins to loom, Americans may find themselves more dependent upon gift delivery-via-Santa than ever before -- because America's supply chain is in a terrible snarl. Supply chain snafus that began on the West Coast with logjams of container ships struggling to reach port in Los Angeles and Long Beach, now span the continent. On Wednesday last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that the fourth-largest U.S. gateway for seaborne imports, the Port of Savannah in Georgia, now has

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • Why Bloom Energy and Plug Power Shares Surged Today

    Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock soared on Tuesday after an analyst saw value in the cheap stock, and was trading up 8.2% as of 2 p.m. EDT. The analyst upgrade also triggered interest in other languishing fuel cell stocks like Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), which rose 2% early in the morning of Oct. 5. Plug Power shares also sank the previous day and hit multi-year lows.

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Rising Today

    The cryptocurrency bank has been on a huge run over the last week due to some good news for the company, and for cryptocurrencies in general.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • With an Understated 30% Profit Margin, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) may be a Great Find for Investors

    Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Intuitive Surgical's ROE and future growth in this article.

  • Markets Rise, But 1 Stock Is Standing Out After-Hours Tuesday

    Wall Street has been on edge for quite a while, with the stock market getting off to a volatile start to the month after a substantial decline in September. Army personnel will be able to use Gotham's data integration, correlation, fusion, and analytic capabilities to fight and defend against emerging threats.

  • Hedge Funds Are Warming Up To Roblox Corporation (RBLX)

    Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 900 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile […]

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) jumped 2.2% through 11 a.m. EDT Tuesday after analysts at investment bank Credit Suisse raised their price target on the cruise line stock to $41 a share. No huge surprise there, because Carnival stock costs less than $26 today. Credit Suisse premises its higher price target on details gleaned from Carnival's third-quarter earnings report last month.

  • Facebook Is Back Online. Here’s What Caused the Outage.

    Tech giant Facebook said the outage on its platforms, which lasted around six hours, was due to an internal technical problem.

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.