GoTo Sells Stake in Store Operator to Focus on Main Businesses

Olivia Poh
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- GoTo Group sold a stake in Indonesian convenience store operator Alfamart to focus on its main internet businesses and assuage investor concerns.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Jakarta-based ride-hailing and e-commerce company sold the stock for a total of 1.5 trillion rupiah ($96 million), according to a statement Wednesday. GoTo made a “significant gain” on the minority investment, Chief Financial Officer Jacky Lo said.

Shares of GoTo, hurt by the expiry of a lockup on major shareholders’ stakes that freed them to reduce their holdings, continued their plunge after a brief jump on Tuesday snapped 16 straight sessions of losses.

GoTo shares dropped by as much as 7% on Wednesday — the daily limit — hitting 93 rupiah in Jakarta trading. The stock has declined more than 70% since its April debut, which has prompted the Indonesia stock exchange to put GoTo on its watchlist for any unusual trading activity.

Management held a meeting with investors on Thursday in which they said GoTo has enough funds to last until it reaches profitability and that it’s considering asset sales — comments that did little to halt the stock’s slide.

Shares of Alfamart, also known as Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk PT, have more than doubled this year.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

