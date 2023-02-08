U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,162.00
    -13.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,128.00
    -78.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,734.00
    -42.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,969.10
    -10.20 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.25
    +1.11 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,894.20
    +9.40 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.29 (+1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0749
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.89
    -0.54 (-2.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2090
    +0.0038 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8820
    -0.1900 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,186.80
    +142.16 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.60
    +8.64 (+1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,923.63
    +58.92 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

GoTo Shakes Up Board, Management After Steep Share Selloff

Yoolim Lee, Norman Harsono and Fathiya Dahrul
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- GoTo is sidelining several key executives and switching up its board, undertaking its biggest management reshuffle after a steep market selloff over the past year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Indonesia’s biggest tech company announced Wednesday that group president Patrick Cao is relinquishing his post to run a company endowment fund, while Tokopedia chief William Tanuwijaya will no longer lead the e-commerce unit. Tanuwijaya, who took up his post after Gojek merged with Tokopedia, will however remain a commissioner and co-chairman.

GoTo CEO Andre Soelistyo told reporters Wednesday the reshuffle is meant to accelerate its path to profitability. The shakeup included a series of departures from the board and other executive appointments.

Goto has lost 65% of its value since debuting in 2022, pummeled by the pandemic and a flight of capital from loss-making tech firms. The company managed to narrow losses in the most recent quarter but continues to struggle to convince investors of its prospects.

Southeast Asian food delivery spending grew at the slowest pace in at least four years in 2022, highlighting the challenges faced by regional internet giants including GoTo and Grab Holdings Ltd.

--With assistance from Yudith Ho.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Adam Neumann Says His Apartments Will Make Tenants Want to Plunge Their Own Toilets

    (Bloomberg) -- In Adam Neumann’s residential real estate company Flow, he’s hoping that if his residents “feel” like owners — regardless of their actual equity ownership — they will plunge their own toilets instead of calling the superintendent.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Mark

  • Masayoshi Son Now Owes SoftBank $5.1 Billion on Side Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Masayoshi Son is now personally on the hook for about $5.1 billion on side deals he set up at SoftBank Group Corp. to boost his compensation, as losses mounted at its core Vision Fund venture capital arm.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street G

  • What is Google Bard and how does it rival ChatGPT?

    Google has announced ‘Bard’, its latest artificial intelligence (AI) feature that it hopes will help it remain the dominant search engine on the internet.

  • Uber earnings preview: Here's what to expect

    Uber (UBER) is set to report its Q4 2022 earnings on Feb. 8 before the market open.

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Crashed 10%

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has had an amazing run this year. Inspired by the wildfire popularity of ChatGPT, and investor dreams of AI-fueled riches, shares of the artificial intelligence stock were up nearly 150% since the start of this year -- until all of a sudden, C3.ai stock turned tail this morning and retreated.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock continues to sink amid hopes to raise $1 billion in stock sale

    The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses the latest movement downward for Bed Bath & Beyond stock.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 Stocks Have Double-Digit Gains in Sight

    2023 is well underway now, and the key story is the sudden change in sentiment on the financial front. Last year’s bearish trend and headwinds are well known. Stubborn inflation, the Fed’s rapid increase in interest rates, the risk of recession, China’s shutdowns, and Russia’s Ukraine invasion; they all weighed on investors. But after the calendar change, the mood changed, turning to a strong positive sentiment. Inflation data from December came in much better than expected, and with the Fed’s a

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • Analysis-Rebounding yields could scuttle U.S. stock rally as Powell stays firm on rates

    The fate of an early year rally in stocks may depend on whether equities can withstand a recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields, as investors increasingly come around to the Federal Reserve’s higher-for-longer mantra on interest rates. Comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday did little to dissuade markets from the notion that the central bank will raise rates higher than investors had previously priced in and keep them elevated for longer, as he said rates may need to move higher than expected if economic strength threatens the Fed's progress in lowering inflation.

  • Is Apple (AAPL) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Distillate Capital, an investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter, a copy of the same can be downloaded here. At the end of the fourth quarter, Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 10.58% on a total return basis net of fees compared to a decline of 18.11% for the S&P 500 benchmark. Better relative […]

  • The stock market is a ‘drunken psycho.’ Why this hedge-fund manager is shorting some of the market’s biggest stocks.

    Our call of the day from the president of Seabreeze Partners Management's Doug Kass, says beware of this market that has the quants at the wheel.

  • Dow snaps 3-day losing streak after Fed chief Powell says the peak policy interest rate may be higher

    U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday after a volatile session in the wake of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments that inflation will decline significantly in 2023 but more interest-rate hikes will be necessary.

  • World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is "In Jeopardy" but Sees an Unexpected Solution

    Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar. Between strong inflation and the massive debt burden, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund is sounding the alarm. Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio has grown

  • Why Skyworks Solutions Stock Soared Today

    The wireless communication chip designer posted first-quarter results in the Goldilocks zone -- not too hot, not too cold -- and management saw better days coming in a few months.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is Near A Buy Point, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. It is near an entry but is it a good buy? Here's what earnings and charts show for Berkshire stock.

  • Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Enphase Energy (ENPH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.90% and 2.93%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Analysts Estimate Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

    Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.