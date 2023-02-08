GoTo Shakes Up Board, Management After Steep Share Selloff

(Bloomberg) -- GoTo is sidelining several key executives and switching up its board, undertaking its biggest management reshuffle after a steep market selloff over the past year.

Indonesia’s biggest tech company announced Wednesday that group president Patrick Cao is relinquishing his post to run a company endowment fund, while Tokopedia chief William Tanuwijaya will no longer lead the e-commerce unit. Tanuwijaya, who took up his post after Gojek merged with Tokopedia, will however remain a commissioner and co-chairman.

GoTo CEO Andre Soelistyo told reporters Wednesday the reshuffle is meant to accelerate its path to profitability. The shakeup included a series of departures from the board and other executive appointments.

Goto has lost 65% of its value since debuting in 2022, pummeled by the pandemic and a flight of capital from loss-making tech firms. The company managed to narrow losses in the most recent quarter but continues to struggle to convince investors of its prospects.

Southeast Asian food delivery spending grew at the slowest pace in at least four years in 2022, highlighting the challenges faced by regional internet giants including GoTo and Grab Holdings Ltd.

--With assistance from Yudith Ho.

