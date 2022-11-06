U.S. markets closed

Gotransverse Named to Austin American-Statesman Top Workplaces List for Third Consecutive Year

Gotransverse
·2 min read
Gotransverse
Gotransverse

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse (www.gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, has again been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by The Austin American-Statesman for the third year in a row. Gotransverse was ranked 14 out of 127 companies in this year's winning list category. Criteria for the award are based on 15 drivers that create the kind of engaged work culture critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few. Winners are selected based solely on employee feedback gathered through an independent third-party survey.

Gotransverse develops cloud-based intelligent billing solutions that help some of the world’s top companies monetize subscription and usage-based business models. Subscription order-to-cash billing continues to gain momentum as more companies move to an e-commerce sales model and consumers seek better customer service and value. Gotransverse meets the need with a scalable, software-as-a-service (SaaS) billing platform that supports monetization services such as billing, rating, invoicing, collections, mediation, and revenue recognition.

“The past few years have been challenging for everyone, and I am delighted that we have been able to maintain a corporate culture of collaboration and customer commitment,” said James Messer, founder and CEO of Gotransverse. “Austin is an increasingly competitive market for tech workers. We are proud that Gotransverse continues to stand out as a workplace that can attract talented innovators who know their contributions make a difference. We appreciate the Austin American-Statesman's recognition and are honored to again be selected as a top workplace for 2022.”

Gotransverse has its headquarters 28 stories above the heart of downtown Austin. Reflective of the Live Music Capital of the World, the Gotransverse offices are adorned with one of the world’s largest concert poster collections. Austin’s culture allows the company to draw from a growing pool of highly-skilled, innovative, and educated employees to support the company’s ongoing global growth.

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit http://gotransverse.com.

Press Contact:
Tom Woolf
Gotransverse
415.842.7398
twoolf@gotransverse.com


