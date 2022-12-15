U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

GOTRAX, a Leading Provider of Electric Bikes and Scooters, Announced Today That It Will Be Expanding its Repair Services to Include Local Repair Stores

·2 min read

GOTRAX expands service to local repair stores to provide the best customer service and warranty service

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOTRAX, a leading provider of electric bikes and scooters, announced today that it will be expanding its repair services to include local repair stores. This move will make it easier for customers to have their e-bikes serviced and repaired quickly and efficiently.

"We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible experience, and that includes making it easy for them to have their e-bikes serviced," said VP of Sales Alex Connelly. "By partnering with local repair stores, we can provide a convenient and reliable repair option for our customers."

The local repair stores will be trained and certified by GOTRAX to provide high-quality repair services for e-bikes. Customers can simply drop off their e-bikes at a local repair store and have them repaired in a timely manner.

GOTRAX also announced that it will be offering a warranty on all repairs performed by its certified local repair stores. This will provide customers with added peace of mind and ensure that their e-bikes are in top working condition.

"We are excited to partner with local repair stores to provide our customers with even better service and support," said Alex. "This expansion of our repair services is just one more way that GOTRAX is committed to delivering the best e-bike experience possible."

GOTRAX will be announcing the locations of its certified local repair stores in the coming weeks. Customers can visit the GOTRAX website for more information about the company and its products.

Contact our support for more details.

GOTRAX™ is one of the largest manufacturer of e-rideables who specialize in solutions for daily commuting and transportation. GOTRAX was started in 2017 and is based in Dallas, TX. GOTRAX - Adventure Together

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gotrax-a-leading-provider-of-electric-bikes-and-scooters-announced-today-that-it-will-be-expanding-its-repair-services-to-include-local-repair-stores-301703929.html

SOURCE GOTRAX

