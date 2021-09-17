U.S. markets closed

(GOTU) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Gaotu Techedu/GSX Techedu Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

Johnson Fistel, LLP
·1 min read
In this article:
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Gaotu Techedu Inc. ("Gaotu" or "the Company") (NYSE: GOTU), formerly GSX Techedu Inc. The investigation results from allegations that Gaotu/GSX may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

In June 2019, GSX Techedu Inc. completed its IPO, selling 19.8 million ADSs at $10.50 per share.

If you lost money on your investment and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]


