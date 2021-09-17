(GOTU) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Gaotu Techedu/GSX Techedu Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Gaotu Techedu Inc. ("Gaotu" or "the Company") (NYSE: GOTU), formerly GSX Techedu Inc. The investigation results from allegations that Gaotu/GSX may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



In June 2019, GSX Techedu Inc. completed its IPO, selling 19.8 million ADSs at $10.50 per share.

If you lost money on your investment and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

