Goulston & Storrs Attorney Daniel Avery Receives 2021 JD Supra Readers' Choice Award for M&A Thought Leadership

·2 min read

BOSTON, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Daniel Avery, a Director in the firm's corporate and M&A practice, has received a 2021 JD Supra Readers' Choice Award for his thought leadership on mergers and acquisitions. Avery was recognized as one of JD Supra's top 10 M&A authors for earning the highest readership of his What's Market: Trends in M&A Provisions series of 25 articles, published in conjunction with Bloomberg Law. Avery was selected from a field of over 3,200 authors writing on M&A topics in 2020, and he joins a handful of other leading M&A lawyers in receiving this distinction and recognition.

Avery is a nationally known expert on M&A deal point trends. In his M&A practice, he represents both buyers and sellers, private equity and strategic parties, domestically and internationally, across a variety of industry sectors. He is a member of the committee publishing the American Bar Association's private company M&A deal point studies, considered the most influential and established market studies in this area.

The What's Market series, which you can subscribe to here, garnered significant users and page views in 2020 through the JD Supra platform, making Avery one of the platform's most followed authors and experts writing on mergers and acquisitions.

About JD Supra
JD Supra delivers need-to-know legal and business content to professionals in all industries in daily email digests, via more than 100 proprietary social feeds, on mobile platforms, to partner websites, and as news across the web. Through the innovative use of technology and curated audiences, JD Supra connects over 58,000 professionals writing on important topics to C-suite executives, in-house counsel, and media members concerned with matters impacting business today.

About Goulston & Storrs
Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. As you get to know us, you will find that Goulston & Storrs is a modern, vibrant firm where the practice of law is pursued with deep expertise and diligence. It is a place where serious business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. It is a place where mutual respect drives open discussion, fresh ideas, and optimal solutions for our clients.

To learn more about our attorneys and clients, please visit our website or sign up to receive real-time news here.

Contact:


Liz Sobe

Amy Blumenthal

Director of Strategic Growth

Blumenthal & Associates PR

Goulston & Storrs PC

(617) 879-1511

(617) 574-0556

amyb@blumenthalpr.com

lsobe@goulstonstorrs.com


Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goulston--storrs-attorney-daniel-avery-receives-2021-jd-supra-readers-choice-award-for-ma-thought-leadership-301262178.html

SOURCE Goulston & Storrs

