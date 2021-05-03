U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

Goulston & Storrs Attorney Zev Gewurz Named a "Northeast Trailblazer" by The American Lawyer

·3 min read

BOSTON, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Zev Gewurz, co-chair of the firm's Real Estate Group and International Investors Group, has been named a "Northeast Trailblazer" by The American Lawyer for his visionary work leading complex, sophisticated, first-of-their-kind real estate transactions.

Zev Gewurz, co-chair of the Real Estate Group and International Investors Group at Goulston & Storrs in Boston, has been named a “Northeast Trailblazer” by The American Lawyer for his visionary work leading complex, sophisticated, first-of-their-kind real estate transactions.

In addition to overseeing one of the most highly-acclaimed real estate practices in the country, Gewurz has a large practice representing real estate developers, institutional and private equity lenders, and U.S. and foreign investors in their diverse and complicated real estate matters. He is known for his skill at creating teams where everyone's talents can be utilized to achieve the best results for the client.

Some of Gewurz's recent trailblazing projects include helping to negotiate a $700 million public-private partnership to build the first air-rights development over the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston in 40 years. The seven-year project brought together a state authority, a European hotel brand, foreign capital, an anchor tenant, a construction lender, and architects and engineers. The Goulston & Storrs' team completed five independent deals and closings simultaneously – for the air rights, construction loan, anchor tenant lease, hotel development, and building of the deck – in the middle of the pandemic.

For another client, Gewurz and his team have helped secure over $1.5 billion in construction financing to date to purchase and develop one of the Boston area's single largest development projects with 5.2 million square feet of commercial and multifamily space, infrastructure, and public amenities across 18 parcels and 43 acres. For a long-time Canadian client, Gewurz and his team have worked with the company to invest over $22 billion in U.S. real estate over the past 18 years. Currently, Gewurz is helping the client become a leader in the build-to-rent, single-family housing market, using innovative structures and financing transactions for this fast-emerging asset class.

Gewurz received his J.D. from New York University School of Law in 1996; his M.Sc., with distinction, from The London School of Economics and Political Science in 1993; and his B.A., summa cum laude, from McGill University in 1992.

Contact:


Liz Sobe

Amy Blumenthal

Director of Strategic Growth

Blumenthal & Associates PR

Goulston & Storrs PC

(617) 879-1511

(617) 574-0556

amyb@blumenthalpr.com

lsobe@goulstonstorrs.com


