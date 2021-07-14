U.S. markets open in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,361.75
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,751.00
    -25.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,909.00
    +44.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,237.20
    +3.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.72
    -0.53 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.80
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    26.17
    +0.03 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1788
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.91
    +0.74 (+4.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3848
    +0.0036 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4890
    -0.1070 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,328.60
    -911.34 (-2.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    781.00
    -27.72 (-3.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.15
    -35.57 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,608.49
    -109.75 (-0.38%)
     

Gourmey is a cell-based poultry startup working on lab-grown foie gras

Romain Dillet
·3 min read

Meet Gourmey, a new French startup that recently raised a $10 million founding round in equity and debt. The startup is working on meat grown in laboratories from animal cells. In particular, the company is focusing on poultry and aims to convince chefs that they should use the company’s products in their restaurants.

“We’ve been raising animals for 20,000 years,” co-founder and CEO Nicolas Morin-Forest told me. “We grow cells, which is much more efficient because you only produce what you eat.”

Victor Sayous and Antoine Davydoff, the two other co-founders, have a background in molecular and cell biology. When they teamed up to create a startup, they started looking at intensive livestock farming.

“When you dip your toes in that, you realize that this isn’t exclusively about animal welfare — it’s also about the planet, humans,” Morin-Forest said.

Gourmey is part of a group of startups that want to create meat alternatives and turn them into mass-market products. The first generation of startups that wanted to replace traditional meat bet heavily on plant-based substitutes. Beyond Meat and Livekindly Collective are some well-known examples.

More recently, a new generation of startups have been focusing on cell-based meat, such as Eat Just, Mosa Meat and Meatable. Gourmey is the first French startup working on lab-grown meat.

Startups making meat alternatives are gaining traction worldwide

Like other lab-grown meat startups, Gourmey relies on stem cells. Combined with the right nutrients at the right temperature, those cells mature in a bioreactor.

Gourmey is starting with a premium product and a premium distribution strategy. The startup has been working on cultivated foie gras or — as they say — slaughter-free foie gras. Reproducing the taste of foie gras is also a complex task, which means that Gourmey is setting high expectations.

In some countries, there’s such a stigma attached to foie gras that it has been removed from supermarket shelves. As a result, some people might be tempted by lab-grown foie gras. Gourmey hopes that chefs in particular will try its first product and use it in their high-end restaurants. Gourmey hopes to sell its product more or less at the same price as regular foie gras.

The idea is to launch more mass-market products as the startup scales. Once it has optimized its production lines and there’s enough demand for Gourmey’s products, you can expect to see other chicken and duck products.

There are some regulatory hurdles to overcome before lab-grown startups can sell their products around the world. Eat Just started selling lab-grown meat in Singapore but it could take several years before you see cultivated meat in Europe for instance. Food safety regulators will have to approve those new products.

When it comes to Gourmey’s funding, Point Nine and Air Street Capital are co-leading the $10 million seed round. Heartcore Capital, Partech, Big Idea Ventures, Eutopia, Ataraxia, Beyond Investing ans several angel investors are also investing. Gourmey also received some support from public institutions, such as Bpifrance and the European Commission.

“Cultivated meat is one of the most promising solutions to deliver energy-efficient, sustainable proteins to the world,” Point Nine managing partner Christoph Janz said in a statement. “However, taste parity will remain the key success factor. We have been truly impressed by Gourmey’s delicious products and the company’s ability to progress both on the science and the flavor at record speed.”

With this funding, the company plans to create its pilot production line in Paris. It expects to be able to sell its foie gras products in late 2022 or early 2023.

Image Credits: Gourmey

Recommended Stories

  • Fayette County schools still ignore students’ pleas for more counselors than cops

    "We don’t need officers walking the halls like they’re patrolling the beat," writes recent Bryan Station graduate Richard O'Neill.

  • Virgin Galactic acknowledges Branson's pre-launch bike ride never happened

    Virgin Galactic Holding Inc acknowledged on Tuesday that billionaire founder Richard Branson never rode a bicycle to the launch site of his space flight on Sunday, as depicted in a highly publicized video included in the company's webcast of the event. The video clip showed Branson riding his bike toward New Mexico's state-owned Spaceport America near the town of Truth or Consequences, flanked by two SUVs, and handing his safety helmet to an assistant upon arrival. Branson, 70, is then seen greeting crewmates dressed in their flight suits with a hug, with one of them, Beth Moses, the company's chief astronaut instructor, telling him, “You’re late, hurry up.”

  • Virgin Galactic Sinks on Stock-Sale Plan After Branson Trip

    (Bloomberg) -- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. filed to sell as much as $500 million in shares following a rocket-powered test flight by founder Richard Branson that won Wall Street praise as a “marketing coup.” The success of the hour-long mission to more than 50 miles (80 kilometers) above Earth boosted Virgin Galactic’s plan to start offering tourism trips next year. But the shares tumbled the most in almost seven months after the disclosure Monday of the potential stock sale, which suggested t

  • David Zurawik: Can we please try to get a little less gung-ho in our coverage of rich guys in space?

    I was already tired of the gee-whiz coverage of Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos going into space before Branson actually went there Sunday (or, went somewhere close, depending on your definition of space). But much of the coverage since has absolutely worn me out with its treatment of Branson as a heroic figure and his joy ride some 50 miles above earth as if it was a monumental moment in human ...

  • How Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson’s Space Flights Differ

    Richard Branson successfully traveled to the edge of space on Sunday, and Jeff Bezos isn’t far behind. But the two billionaire founders’ spacecrafts, flight logistics and altitudes have some differences. Photo illustration: Laura Kammermann

  • Richard Branson's flight sparks new optimism in New Mexico

    With Virgin Galactic making its highest profile test flight to date with boss Richard Branson aboard, it’s only a matter of time before paying customers get their chance and New Mexico realizes a dream that has been decades in the making. Former Gov. Bill Richardson is among those who have been watching the progress of the space tourism company, ever since he and his team recruited the British billionaire to New Mexico. The two shook hands on a promise — Branson would build the world's first commercial spaceline for tourists, and New Mexico would build the spaceport.

  • Virgin Galactic Dives On Stock Sale While Key Flight Hailed As 'Massive Marketing Coup'

    Virgin Galactic conducted its first fully crewed flight on Sunday, sending Richard Branson into space. But SPCE stock plunged on a new share offering.

  • Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson Rockets Into Space for a Historic Flight

    Unity22 not only carried the first billionaire into space, it launched commercial tourism. Virgin plans to democratize it by lowering costs.

  • U.S. approves Blue Origin license for human space travel ahead of Bezos flight

    SEATTLE/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday it approved a Blue Origin license to carry humans on the New Shepard launch system into space. Former Amazon.com Chief Executive Jeff Bezos is set to fly to the edge of space on Blue Origin's maiden crewed voyage on July 20. Blue Origin is authorized to carry humans while its FAA license is valid through August and is approved to conduct these missions from its Launch Site One facility in Texas, the agency confirmed.

  • Masten Space Systems to develop a GPS-like network for the moon

    Masten Space Systems, a startup that’s aiming to send a lander to the moon in 2023, will develop a lunar navigation and positioning system not unlike GPS here on Earth. Once deployed, it'll be a first-of-its-kind off-world navigational system. Up until this point, spacecraft heading to the moon must carry equipment onboard to detect hazards and assist with navigation.

  • Space tourism is the new adventure for the ultrarich

    A new era has begun in space travel as billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos launch themselves above Earth. But for now, it’ll be a journey only the wealthy can afford. Mark Strassmann takes a look.

  • Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic launches into first place in billionaire space race

    Branson’s spaceflight company beat Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin to transport civilians to the edge of space. All three billionaires are trying to be the first to offer space tourism.

  • A tale of two spaceships: How Seattle tech titans helped launch suborbital space tours

    The suborbital spaceships built by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic spaceline may look totally different, but financially speaking, they have something in common: They both have connections to Seattle tech billionaires. The connection is obvious in the case of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket ship. Bezos founded Blue Origin in 2000, about six years after he founded Seattle-based Amazon — and he has said he sells off a billion dollars in Amazon stock ann

  • Billionaire Richard Branson makes history with space flight

    Billionaire Richard Branson has become the first person to take his own ship to space, lifting off Sunday on a space plane from his Virgin Galactic. Former astronaut Clayton Anderson tells CBSN's Tanya Rivero what it means for space travel.

  • Scientists make ‘holy grail’ discovery to charge devices using people’s bodies

    Scientists have invented the world’s most efficient on-body energy harvester, capable of powering devices from a person’s fingertips. Engineers at the University of California San Diego discovered that a thin, flexible strip placed on the skin could generate enough electricity from a wearer’s sweat to power wearables and other devices. As well as generating electricity from sweat, the biofuel cells (BFC) can also harvest extra power from light finger presses from activities like typing or playing the piano.

  • Former astronaut weighs in on Virgin Galactic's successful space flight

    Billionaire Richard Branson was among the first people to ride into space on his own company's aircraft. Branson and five crewmates experienced about three minutes of weightlessness before plunging back into Earth's atmosphere. Former astronaut Leroy Chiao joined "CBSN AM" to discuss the flight and what it could mean for the future of space tourism.

  • We Have a New Trading Strategy on Azek

    When we reviewed the charts of Azek Inc. on June 18 we wrote that,"The charts of AZEK are pointed a little bit lower. Will the OBV line start to turn upward? In the updated daily bar chart of AZEK, below, we can see that the shares have continued lower into July but there is some improvement below the surface.

  • The tiny Alaskan island fighting for its future

    "It's a little rock out in middle of the Bering Sea. Twelve miles long, three miles wide. It's high, we've got cliffs that top a thousand feet. And it's got millions of birds and it's got thousands of seals.’’''My name is Patrick Pletnikoff. I was born here on St. George Island in 1948.’’The remote, fog-shrouded and weather-beaten St. George Island may be rich in wildlife, but there’s not many humans left there to protect it.That’s apart from mayor Pletnikoff, who hopes that his long-cherished vision for reviving the island’s tiny economy, and its declining colonies of northern fur seals, might now have a fighting chance of success.With President Joe Biden pledging to protect 30% of U.S. land and sea by 2030, Pletnikoff is pushing the federal government to designate Alaska's first marine sanctuary around St. George.He says this could unlock a new "conservation economy" based on eco-tourism, sustainable fishing, and field trips by scientists studying the stark impacts of climate change in the Bering Sea. "Marine sanctuaries are very significant, and we believe in order to preserve the value of what people refer to as the 'Galapagos of the North', we need to have a designation, something that will allow protection and something that will allow us to preserve and have a voice in that decision making process."Generations of Alaska’s indigenous Unangan people worked in harsh conditions in the commercial seal harvest on St. George until it was banned in the 1980s.With the island’s population now down to about 50 people, some doubt that tourism will be enough to reboot the economy.The fishing industry is also wary, saying the waters off St. George are already among the most rigorously managed in the world.Scientists are still puzzling over why the island’s seal population has declined dramatically since the 1950s.Regardless, many islanders believe industrial trawling is at least partly to blame.Laurance Prokopiof is public works director on St. George and a former fisherman. "The whole process of going after the sanctuary status was to push the big fishing fleet, trawling fleet away from the island. Right now, the limit we have out here is three miles. So you can watch these guys going back and forth out there scooping everything up. Basically, that's it, just to get them away from the island and try to get our stocks to recover, whether or not that is too late for that, we don't know. I mean, fishing is dismal out there now, versus 10 years ago."And far greater disruption may be in store from a source that no sanctuary can prevent: climate change.With Bering Sea winter sea ice shrinking to its lowest level in millennia and marine heatwaves coinciding with mysterious die-offs of puffins and other seabirds, rising temperatures are playing havoc.Still, Pletnikoff believes that combining indigenous knowledge with modern science could be the best hope of protecting St. George's furred, feathered and flippered inhabitants from the challenges ahead. "Yeah, this could be a reconciliation, this could be a point where we recognise that we need to help you, help you preserve that environment, help you preserve the animals on which you depend, which you depend on for life to eat, to sustain yourselves; very much like they [the animals] need our help now to get out there and to have the prey species available to them so they can sustain themselves. We're going to be their spokesman. I want to be their spokesman."

  • Does Sir Richard Branson's expedition actually count as space travel?

    It took just 59 minutes for Sir Richard Branson to fulfil his childhood dream. On Sunday morning, at the Spaceport launch station in the New Mexico desert, the 70-year-old British billionaire climbed aboard the VSS Unity. His cheeks puffed as the rocket blasted through a cloudless sky, reaching a high point of 55 miles above the Earth’s surface. At the top, Sir Richard and his five fellow astronauts floated around for several minutes in a state of weightlessness. They would have been able to see

  • Virgin Galactic may sell $500m of shares after space success

    The company filed to sell up to $500m (£360m) in stock the day after its founder reached the edge of space.