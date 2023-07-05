Gov. DeSantis’ backward move on criminal justice reform | Editorial

Getting arrested for a minor crime shouldn’t haunt a person for a lifetime. That’s why Gov. Ron DeSantis’ veto of a second-chance bill was damaging to public safety and Florida’s workforce.

DeSantis vetoed a bill last week that would have allowed adults to get their criminal record expunged even if they had an expungement as a juvenile. Under current Florida law, someone cannot get their criminal record expunged as an adult if they had an offense scrubbed as a juvenile. But the bipartisan bill, HB 605, would have provided a second chance, as long as a person wasn’t charged for the previous crime as an adult. The measure was so sensible and appealing that the Senate endorsed it unanimously, while the House approved it 107-2.

The House sponsor, Rep. David Smith, R-Winter Springs, sold the legislation as a workforce issue, saying the bill would allow people to “work at the highest level they’re capable of.” Smith said he had spoken to employers who favored the bill, arguing it would ease Florida’s labor shortages by removing the hurdle that an arrest record can pose in certain skills and industries.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has cited the benefits to workers and employers from removing these barriers to employment. An estimated 70 million people in the U.S. have an arrest or conviction record, the chamber noted in a 2021 report. The stigma keeps many good job applicants from being hired on their own merit. Expunging an arrest helps more people compete, the study found, adding that hired applicants with criminal histories exhibited a lower turnover rate than employees with no criminal record.

The bill was narrowly tailored to prevent abuse. It would have applied only to people who were arrested but had the charges dropped, who weren’t charged by prosecutors or who were found not guilty. In other words, these are people who weren’t convicted of the offense. A judge would have had to approve the expungement after a review by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement determined that an applicant was eligible, and the state attorney and the arresting law enforcement agency would both have had an opportunity to object. And some serious offenses would have remained ineligible for expungement, including murder, sex crimes, robbery and drug trafficking.

DeSantis did not detail in his veto letter why he rejected the bill. In 2021, citing a concern for public safety, DeSantis vetoed a bipartisan bill (that passed both chambers unanimously) that would have expunged juvenile criminal records for people who completed a diversion program. The measure would have allowed some 27,000 minors to request their arrest records be expunged on completing the program, which supporters said would help many young people get their lives on track.

These bills weren’t a blank check or a free pass, but measured and targeted opportunities to steer minor offenders from the prison pipeline. Legislators from both major parties overwhelmingly saw the benefits. Unfortunately, the governor did not.

