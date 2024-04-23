Gov. DeSantis considers $200 million boost to home-hardening grant program to curb insurance costs

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is contemplating a proposal that could inject an additional $200 million into a home-hardening grant program designed to curb property insurance costs.

RELATED: Florida homeowners take major hit in crumbing property insurance market

The proposal, known as SB 7028, was greenlit during the 2024 le+gislative session, which concluded last month.

During a November special legislative session, lawmakers allocated $176.17 million to the widely embraced My Safe Florida Home program to address a backlog of 17,600 grant applications. The initiative extends grants of up to $10,000 to assist residents in fortifying their homes, making them eligible for property insurance discounts, especially for residences valued up to $700,000.

Another pending measure, HB 1029, awaits Governor DeSantis’s decision. This legislation proposes a pilot program enabling condominium associations to qualify for My Safe Florida inspections and grants.

In 2022, lawmakers initially designated $215 million for these grants, resurrecting the program under the administration of the state Department of Financial Services to tackle Florida’s property insurance challenges.

READ: Positive signals for Florida’s property insurance market as Citizens sees drop in policy county

Originating in 2006, the program had lapsed into dormancy over time.

If the proposed increased funding is approved, the department would be mandated to halt new applications or waiting list formations upon depletion of funds.

Governor DeSantis has until May 7 to make decisions regarding both bills, pivotal to addressing Florida’s property insurance landscape.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.