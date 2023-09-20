Gov. Healey 'reviewing situation' as UMass prepares to close Leominster maternity unit

Advocates against the Leominster maternity unit's closure stand at the corner of Electric Street and South Street holding signs urging officials to stop the unit from shutting down

LEOMINSTER – Lawmakers, nurses, and community activists are pushing Gov. Maura Healey to stop Saturday's planned closure of the UMass Memorial Health maternity unit in Leominster. They want Healey to use her executive powers to keep the unit open.

A statement from Healey's office Wednesday afternoon said it is aware of the concerns and is reviewing the situation: "Our administration is committed to protecting access to high quality maternal health care for all Massachusetts communities. We are aware of the concerns raised by the community and local officials about the impending closure of the UMass Memorial Leominster campus and are reviewing the situation."

Permanent closure is set to happen one minute after 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, according to a UMass spokeswoman. That contradicts how the Massachusetts Nurses Association sees it. Some nurses who are MNA members and work on the unit were told by UMass that the unit officially closes at 7 a.m. Sunday, said an MNA spokesman.

Meanwhile, state Rep. Natalie Higgins, D-Leominster, is frustrated that the Healey administration hasn’t stepped to take action.

Higgins was under the impression Healey was sympathetic to the community’s concerns after speaking with her when the governor made an unplanned visit to the maternity unit two weeks ago. Conversations continued after Healey recently toured Leominster to view damage from last week’s flood.

"Everything that happened along this process has given us understanding that DPH and the Healey administration was seeking to delay closure and was serious about that,” said Higgins. “We as a community trusted and believed them. That is what’s hard for us right now. We’re a few days out and nothing has happened.”

If the unit closes this weekend, Higgins intends to introduce legislation to stop hospitals from closing services that the state deems essential. As part of its review of the UMass plan to close the unit, the state Department of Public Health ruled that the services provided were essential to the communities that the unit serves.

As Higgins sees it, the situation in Leominster is worse since Healey toured the unit because the city was devastated by a severe flood. Given that landscape, she said, now is not the time to shut the unit down.

"If not this month to delay closure, then when are we ever going to hold hospitals accountable?” said Higgins.

WORCESTER - Rep. Natalie M. Higgins and Sen. Robyn K. Kennedy, left and right in center, were joined by fellow lawmakers and maternity nurses to speak about the birthing center at Leominster Hospital Monday, September 11, 2023.

Health of infants and mothers at stake

Those who want the unit open claim a shutdown will harm the health of infants and mothers in North Central Worcester County, especially at time when Massachusetts faces a higher rate of labor and delivery complications.

The prevalence of severe maternal morbidity nearly doubled in Massachusetts from 2011 to 2020, according to a study released in July by the state Department of Public Health. The rate is especially high for Black mothers, more than twice the rate compared to white mothers.

Those fighting to keep the unit open said that disparity is directly related to the Leominster unit, where they claim a large share of patients are low-income and from communities of color.

Preliminary data from the state Department of Public Health show that between 2020 and 2022, slightly more than half the births in the Leominster unit have been to white mothers:

● 2022: White (230 births); Hispanic (204); Black (43); Asian/Pacific Islander (11); Other (5)

● 2021: White (281); Hispanic (180); Black (50); Asian/Pacific Islander (27)

● 2020: White (298): Hispanic (208); Black (36); Asian/Pacific Islander (21)

Data supplied by UMass Memorial also indicates a mix of race and ethnicities that the unit serves. The following data applies to fiscal year 2023 through March.

● Race: White (51%); Other/Unknown (33.9%); Black (12.6%);

● Ethnicity: Not Hispanic or Latino (60%); Hispanic or Latino (39.6%)

UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester offers and continues to develop services to address racial and ethnic health disparities that are unavailable at most birthing centers, said a statement. A full range of these services will be provided to new patients from the North Central region.

These include a newly established doula program that will work closely with other community-based doulas in support of Black mothers giving birth. In addition, along with Yale and the University of Buffalo, the medical center received $20 million intended to improve postpartum outcomes that are focused on hypertension, mental health and social determinants of health for individuals marginalized by racism and socioeconomic disadvantage.

"These and a variety of other Medical Center maternity services are designed to advance health equity and deliver high-quality care and will now be available to patients from throughout the North Central region," said the statement.

Closure moves ahead despite plea from Leominster mayor

This week, UMass repeated its intention to move ahead with closure after a plea from Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella not to shut it down. Mazzarella said the unit shouldn’t close as Leominster recovers from severe damage caused by last week’s flood.

Calls for Healey to step in come after the state’s process to review the closure of an “essential” health service ran its course. It resulted in the Department of Public Health stating that the closure plan was inadequate, because it failed to ensure access to quality maternity care for patients in North Central Worcester County after the unit closed. The DPH asked UMass to hold off on ending operations until a fully developed and implemented plan was in place.

No legal ground to stop it; law firms thinks otherwise

Current state regulations give the Department of Public Health no authority to stop UMass Memorial, or any hospital system, from closing an "essential" service.

However, Healey and the DPH have legal options to stop closure, according to a Boston law firm hired by the City of Leominster. Greenberg Traurig believes the Department of Public Health has broad regulatory authority to revoke or not renew the Leominster hospital’s license if UMass closes the unit.

In a letter last month to the Department of Public Health, the firm stated the agency can require the Leominster hospital, as a condition of licensure, to withdraw its planned closure until a plan is submitted that meets state regulations. If that occurred, the Department of Public Health could require UMass Memorial to withdraw its notice of closure, thereby restarting the 90-day clock that runs from the time of the next notice to the day of closure.

Or UMass could be required to delay its planned closing date until after the Leominster hospital submitted a compliant plan to the state, the law firm's letter stated, that also gives the Department of Public Health the opportunity to offer comments and improvements.

When UMass first announced in May its intention to close the unit, it cited falling birth rates and staff shortages as the primary reasons for the move. Opponents say the real reason was financial, as many of the unit's patients are low income, resulting in low reimbursements from MassHealth, the state's Medicaid insurance program, that doesn’t cover the costs of care.

To consolidate costs, opponents said UMass funneled maternity patients from the Leominster hospital to Worcester.

