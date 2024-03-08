Gov. Healey visits Hopkinton business to tout investment in state's life sciences industry

HOPKINTON — Gov. Maura Healey toured RoslinCT's campus Thursday on South Street to tout her administration's new legislation aimed at strengthening the state's global leadership in life sciences and technology.

Healey, along with Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll and Secretary of Economic Development Yvonne Hao, joined Hopkinton officials for the tour. RoslinCT (formerly Lykan Bioscience) develops cell therapies based on a broad range of cell types; it also has operations in Edinburgh, Scotland.

After touring the facility and being welcomed by Select Board Chair Muriel Kramer, Healey discussed the Mass Leads Act, a $1 billion, 10-year reauthorization of the state's Life Sciences Initiative that's designed to lengthen Massachusetts' lead as a global leader in the life sciences.

Gov. Maura Healey meets employees at RoslinCT during a tour of the Hopkinton facility on South Street, March 7, 2024. The company develops cell-based technologies.

Among other things, it proposes significant capital investment to support communities in local economic development initiatives. These include a number of grants and tax incentives for life sciences and business competitiveness.

"This is about empowering Massachusetts," Healey said during a news conference Thursday in the lobby of RoslinCT. "This is about growing our economy. This is about building on our history and our future of innovation, of science, of entrepreneurship. We want to be even better and grow more here in Massachusetts and we've seen over the last few years what that kind of investment in life science has meant."

RoslinCT USA CEO Patrick Lucy praises Mass Leads Act

Patrick Lucy, president and CEO of RoslinCT's American operations, praised the bill, saying it would continue MetroWest and statewide legacies for being technology hubs.

"This town (Hopkinton) has been incredibly friendly to biotech, as much as the Commonwealth has been to biotech," he said. "The life sciences initiative is going to help continue to fuel that growth and continue Massachusetts as the global leader in biotechnology and developing therapies."

Hao spoke about the Mass Leads Act as well as the work of RoslinCT. She previously served as chief operating officer and chief financial officer of PillPack Inc., a subsdiary of Amazon that provides an online pharmaceutical delivery service.

Patrick Lucy, left, CEO of RoslinCT USA, said Hopkinton "has been incredibly friendly to biotech." He praised Gov. Maura Healey's legislation aimed at strengthening the state's leadership in life sciences. Beside him are Town Manager Norman Khumalo and Select Board Chair Muriel Kramer.

"I think we see this is just the beginning for Roslin, and there are so many other future Roslins and Lykans out here that we want to find to go out and grow for our state and for the world to solve these problems," Hao said.

In an interview after the event, Select Board Chair Muriel Kramer said the bill would "raise all boats."

State Rep. James Arena-DeRosa, D-Holliston, also praised the bill.

"I'm old enough to remember when Massachusetts led the way with high tech," he said, adding that Massachusetts needs to lead not just the country in life sciences development, but also the world.

Healey unveils details of her Mass Leads Act

Healey's Mass Leads Act is a five-year economic development bond bill with the intention of strengthening life sciences, climate technology and artificial intelligence applications.

The bill recommends $1.75 billion in the reauthorization of existing programs and another $1 billion in new capital initiatives.

The proposal is focused on three main priority areas: investing in economic growth fundamentals; retaining and attracting the world's best talent; and supporting business sectors that power the state's economy.

Gov. Maura Healey speaks during a visit to RoslinCT USA in Hopkinton, March 7, 2024. The company develops cell based technologies.

'Sense of purpose': Healey proposes increased spending on disability services

Alongside the bill, Healey signed two executive orders. One establishes a Cultural Policy Development Advisory Council, which is charged with developing recommendations to the administration for how to support and grow the state's arts and culture sector. The second establishes a council tasked with reviewing existing procurement laws and related processes for public building construction projects.

"We're about making Massachusetts more affordable, more competitive and more equitable," Healey said. "That's why the bill also leans in and makes sure that every region of the state from MetroWest out to the far west is covered."

