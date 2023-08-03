Gov. Kemp announces deck framing company to locate in Athens, create 100 jobs

A South Korean business will locate its first facility in the United States in Athens-Clarke County, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday.

Duckshin Housing, a construction materials manufacturer, produces deck plates and frames made of galvanized steel and rebars. The facility will be constructed on Olympic Drive in the Athena Industrial Park.

The facility will create 100 new jobs and the company reports it will invest more than $15 million in the facility.

“We’re proud to welcome Duckshin Housing as the latest job creator in this growing list as we continue to bring opportunity to all parts of the state,” Kemp said in a statement released with the announcement.

The company, established in 1980, is headquarter in Seoul.

“By coming to Athens, we can be closer to growing and new construction projects in Georgia and all states of the U.S.,” Myung Hwan Kim, chairman of Duckshin, said.

Construction is expected to begin this year and among the jobs available will be welders, machine operators and forklift drivers.

Athens-Clarke Mayor Kelly Girtz also released a statement welcoming the company to the Athens area.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: South Korean deck materials company to locate in Athens-Clarke County