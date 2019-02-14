Here’s How the Gov’t of Seoul is Using a Public Blockchain in the Real-World

The government of Seoul is using ICON, the largest blockchain project in South Korea by valuation, to process information, issue documents, and conduct a wide range of administrative tasks.

On February 8, the Seoul Metropolitan Government moved forward with its plans to develop a blockchain ecosystem with the people of Seoul by creating the Seoul Blockchain Governance Team.

The Seoul Blockchain Governance Team is composed of 40 college students, 30 normal residents, 20 blockchain developers, and 10 industry experts. The team will develop, test, and deploy distributed ledger-based systems in the upcoming months for the government.

Ultimately, the Seoul Metropolitan Government expects to integrate blockchain applications created from the city-wide initiative into the core operating IT system of the government that is used to carry out key administrative activities.

