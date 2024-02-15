Gove’s shake up ‘won’t touch surface’ of property crisis, says housing boss

Housing Secretary Michael Gove’s plans to boost building have been branded a ‘small positive’ - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images

Michael Gove’s overhaul of planning rules “won’t touch the surface” when it comes to solving the housing crisis, the boss of a major British builder has said.

Graham Prothero, chief executive at MJ Gleeson, said the Housing Secretary’s plans to “build the right homes in the right places” were not enough to alleviate Britain’s deep housing crisis.

Mr Gove earlier this week announced an overhaul that includes plans to streamline the process to convert office buildings into homes and introduced a “brownfield first” approach, which will push councils to build on derelict spaces such as old car parks and former industrial estates. Planning rules governing extensions will also be relaxed.

The Housing Secretary said the change would help to “deliver thousands of new homes where people want to live and work, without concreting over the countryside.”

However, Mr Prothero said: “Michael Gove’s announcement was a small positive but it will not touch the surface.”

The chief executive said the interventions were not enough to reverse the decline in home construction seen since mandatory local housing targets were dropped by the Government.

MJ Gleeson boss Graham Prothero said Michael Gove's decision to relax house building targets was a critical mistake

Mr Gove watered down housing targets last year by making a target to build 300,000 homes per year advisory rather than compulsory. More than 60 local authorities have withdrawn their housing plans since the announcement.

Mr Prothero said: “After [Mr Gove] confirmed that he was downgrading local housing targets from compulsory to advisory, housebuilding levels dropped.”

Just under 235,000 new homes were built last year and the Home Builders Federation (HBF) has warned new starts could fall to as low as 120,000 per year.

Referencing the relaxed building targets, Mr Prothero said: “This was a critical mistake. The Conservative Government has worked hard to try and present itself as the party for home ownership but the fact is, the changes that they have made will make it difficult for homebuyers in the future.”

Housing has become a key political issue ahead of an expected general election later this year.

Support for the Conservative Party among voters aged between 25 to 49 had slumped from 25pc when the party came to power in 2010 to 10pc now. Difficulties getting onto the housing ladder are seen as a key reason why this group have turned against the Tories. Last year, the number of first-time buyers dropped to decade low.



Labour has vowed to boost housebuilding by allowing developers to build on non-desirable parts of the greenbelt referred to by the party as the “grey belt”. Sir Keir Starmer claims his plan could lead to the construction of an additional 1.5 million homes.

Mr Prothero said: “Labour are saying the right things, however, what they say and what they will do are entirely different things.”

MJ Gleeson predominantly builds homes aimed at first-time buyers. The company, which is valued at £290m, built more than 700 homes in the second half of 2023, but this was down from nearly 900 across the same period the year before.

Activity has been held up by a surge in mortgage rates, which has made it more difficult for first time buyers to get on the housing ladder.

Mr Prothero’s comments came as MJ Gleeson reported that its profit before tax had dropped by more than half to £7.2m in six months to Dec 31 2023 compared to the same period the year before.

Despite the sharp fall, Mr Prothero said the results reflected “a robust performance given the conditions of the housing market”.

Mortgage rates have risen sharply over the last two years amid ructions in the bond market and rising interest rates. The average two-year fixed residential mortgage rate now stands at 5.68pc, according to Moneyfacts, while the average five-year is 5.26pc.

The Department of Levelling, Housing and Communities declined to comment.

