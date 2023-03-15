U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,891.50
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,841.00
    -31.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,271.25
    +23.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,759.10
    -3.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.17
    +0.56 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.00
    -5.30 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    +0.06 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0585
    -0.0149 (-1.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4920
    -0.1460 (-4.01%)
     

  • Vix

    26.14
    +2.41 (+10.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2068
    -0.0088 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9470
    -1.2880 (-0.96%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,349.12
    -429.56 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    545.52
    -11.72 (-2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,344.45
    -292.66 (-3.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - 2023 Platinum Edition: Guide to Creating a World Class IT Function

·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The " IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - 2023 Platinum Edition" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - Platnium Edition includes MS WORD formatted:

  • IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - Gold Edition

  • Full set of IT and Internet Job Descriptions

Now Includes IT Job Family Classificationand key job descriptions and new eReader format

IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - Gold Edition includes MS WORD formatted:

  • IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template

  • IT Infrastructure Electronic Forms

  • IT Infrastructure Policy Bundle

2023 Edition includes

  • Added ISO 28000 materials

  • Updated attached job descriptions to 2023 versions

  • Updated attached electronic forms to 2023 versions

  • Updated survey data to 2023 survey results includes WFH KPI Metrics data

  • Updated graphics

Compliance Updates added to Governance Strategy

The world has changed with additional compliance mandates continually added to meet security requirements. The turmoil caused by continued ransomware attacks on Information Technology and operational infrastructures is a wake-up call. Janco has responded with major updates to its IT Governance Template.

The 2023 Edition of IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template has just been updated to address cyberattacks and ransomware protection. The governance model addresses specific security requirements and contains IT best practices.

In order to see what changes need to be made to the governance of your enterprise, order and download Janco's IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template. This comprehensive governance model comes with a variety of highly-researched tools that will help you develop a fully compliant organizational response that fits the unique needs of your organization.

This is a must-do investment. The cost of doing nothing is too high.

The latest version of the IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template now includes full job descriptions for the Chief Information Officer, Chief Information Officer (small enterprise), Chief Digital Officer and the Digital Brand Manager. In addition, it is provided in three formats: MS WORD, pdf, and ePub (eReader).

IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - With the explosion of technology into every facet of the day-to-day business environment there is a need to define an effective infrastructure to support the operating environment; have a strategy for the deployment and technology; and clearly define responsibilities and accountabilities for the use and application of technology.

In most industries today, CEOs need a CIO who can be a true business partner, someone who can not only drive out costs from day-to-day operations, but strategically manage IT to enhance revenue and profits.

If the CIO is stuck in tunnel vision they may be scrambling to buy and implement one application after another and execute programs and projects without a clear sense of strategic priorities; wasting resources on applications and projects that are redundant, and carefully depreciating hardware to keep the accountants happy.

The IT environment is too complex to rely on outmoded ways to keep the business functioning and thriving flawlessly. To balance the many crucial and changing enterprise demands to move the organization forward, an IT governance process is required. This increases risks in expectations of IT --- the growth of the Internet, compliance concerns, mobile computing and advanced security risks - as reasons for the critical need for IT governance. Instituting a governance process can serve as a catalyst that can effectively bring together the dynamics of cross-enterprise communication and summarize key, relevant data to provide critical metrics to make informed decisions.

To support the process the IT Governance offering includes these ten (10) full job descriptions:

  • Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

  • Chief Information Officer (CIO)

  • Chief Information Officer (small enterprise)

  • Chief Compliance Officer (CCO)

  • Chief Experience Officer (CXO)

  • Chief Security Officer (CSO)

  • Chief Data Officer

  • Chief Digital Officer

  • Chief Mobility Officer (CMO)

  • Digital Brand Manager

Key Topics Covered:

1. IT Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Summary

  • Benefits of IT Infrastructure Management

  • Base Assumptions and Objectives

  • Scope and Applicability

  • Operating Philosophy

  • Compliance

  • International Organization for Standardization

2. Strategy and Charter Statement of Authority

  • Chief Information Officer (CIO)

  • Functional IT Group Heads

  • IT Management Council

  • Users

3. IT Management Structure

  • Organizational Approach

  • [Enterprise] IT Group

  • [Enterprise] IT Resources

  • Functional IT Groups

4. Compliance

  • Objective

  • Responsibilities

  • CIO

  • IT Management Council

  • Functional IT Heads

  • Users

  • Auditors

5. IT Job Family Classification

  • Structure

6. Personnel Practices

  • Formal Job Descriptions

  • Hiring

  • Termination

  • Training

  • [Enterprise] Staff

  • Contractor Personnel

7. ERP and OMNI Commerce

  • Strategy

  • Top 10 Best Practices for OMNI Commerce Implementation

8. Controls

  • Types of Controls

  • Risks

  • Controls Standards

  • Logging and Audit Trails

9. Application Development Standards

10. Sammy

  • Quality Assurance Process

11. Service Requests

  • Policies

  • Process

  • Service Request Management

  • Equipment/Service Request

  • Problem Resolution Process

12. Local Area Networks (LANS)

  • Features

  • LAN Standards

  • LAN Councils and Workgroups

13. Backup & Recovery

  • Frequency Guidelines

  • Data Storage and Media Protection

  • Backup Program and Schedule

14. Disaster Recovery Plan

  • DRP Description

  • Critical Function Analysis

  • DRP Procedures for Critical Data

  • Backup Criteria

  • Backup Procedures

  • Storage Criteria

  • Business Recovery Procedures

  • Requirements for Recovery

  • Recovery Guidelines

  • Restoring Damaged Equipment

  • Recovery Management

  • Contingency Planning

  • Planning Activities

15. Security

  • IT Processing Area Classification

  • Classification Categories

  • Work Stations and Remote Terminals

  • Systems Security

  • Staff Member Security

  • Responsibilities

  • User Sensitive Positions

  • Network Security

  • Responsibilities

  • Violation Reporting and Follow-Up

16. Access Control - Physical Site

  • Separation of Duties

  • Least Privilege

  • Access Areas

  • Definitions of IT Access Control Zones

  • Responsibilities

  • Badges

  • Access Control Methods

  • Levels of Access Authority

  • Protection of Supporting Utilities

  • Resource Protection

17. Access Control - Software and Data

  • Resources to Be Protected

  • Basic Standards

  • Classification Of Data, Software, And Documentation

  • Access from Other Facilities

  • Authorization Verification

18. Facility Requirements

  • Physical Plan Considerations

  • Fire

  • Power

  • Air Conditioning

19. Other Technical Guides

20. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tbsstd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/it-governance-infrastructure-strategy-and-charter-template---2023-platinum-edition-guide-to-creating-a-world-class-it-function-301773234.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Joins Cost Cut Bandwagon, Eases On Bonus, Hiring, Triggers Employee Fears Of Layoffs

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is postponing perks for some corporate divisions and expanding a cost-cutting effort joining its peers in streamlining operations amid business slowdown and economic uncertainties. The shift will reduce the frequency of bonuses for a portion of Apple's corporate workforce, Bloomberg reports. Apple is also restricting hiring and leaving additional positions open after employee departure. On Tuesday, Meta Paltforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) shared a second downsizing drive, slash

  • Exxon’s Texas Plant Is Likely the Last Major US Refinery Project

    (Bloomberg) -- When Exxon Mobil Corp.’s newest addition to its southeast Texas refinery ramps up to full production in the next few weeks, it’ll be the first major expansion of US fuel-making capacity in at least a decade. And probably the last.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionStocks See Some Relief After Bank-Driven Selloff: Markets WrapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Depo

  • Oil prices crater as inventories build, fears ripple through global markets

    Oil prices have fallen sharply in recent days amid growing inventories and broad stresses following the failure of multiple U.S. banks.

  • Crude Oil: Let's Get to the Bottom of Where Prices Are Headed

    Oil is breaking downward from a three-month sideways consolidation pattern. Here's what it means for the commodity and energy stocks.

  • Ryan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. is buying Mint Mobile, the budget wireless provider partly owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, for as much as $1.35 billion in an effort to bolster its prepaid phone business and reach more lower-income customers.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionTraders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Globe: Markets WrapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits

  • SVB Can't Find a Buyer Because of One Issue

    SVB Financial Group , the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, has put itself and its subsidiaries up for sale. The parent company, whose stock will be delisted by the Nasdaq, is selling its subsidiaries, SVB Capital and SVB Securities, plus additional assets and investments. SVB Securities operates as its investment banking division while SVB Capital serves as a venture capital and private credit fund, and SVB Securities is the investment banking business.

  • Is It Time To Buy XOM Stock As Exxon Mobil Gets Beaten Down By Banking Crisis?

    XOM stock is down 15% from February's all-time high. Did XOM get unduly punished during the bank crisis, giving investors a chance to buy?

  • Charles Schwab CEO and other insiders scoop up nearly $5 million in stock amid selloff

    Executives and directors at Schwab bought nearly $5 million worth of the financial-services giant's beaten-down stock Tuesday in an apparent vote of confidence.

  • Tesla hit with 'right to repair' antitrust class actions

    Tesla Inc has been sued in a pair of proposed antitrust class actions accusing the company of unlawfully curbing competition for maintenance and replacement parts for its electric vehicles, forcing owners to pay more and wait longer for repair services. The lawsuits, filed on Tuesday and Wednesday in federal court in San Francisco, allege that Tesla designed its electric vehicles, warranties and repair policies to discourage owners and lessees from using independent shops outside of Tesla's control. "Tesla needs to open up its ecosystem and allow competition for the servicing of Tesla [vehicles] and sales of parts," said plaintiffs lawyer Matthew Ruan of Freed Kanner London & Millen, who filed one of the proposed class actions.

  • Adobe Stock Rallies After Earnings Top Estimates

    Adobe said it still expects to close its Figma acquisition by the end of the year. The company also boosted its outlook for the full year.

  • Former Wells Fargo Executive Blamed in Fake-Accounts Scandal Agrees to Plead Guilty

    The former head of Wells Fargo & Co.’s community bank has agreed to plead guilty to obstructing regulators who tried to examine allegations of sales misconduct at the business she ran, prosecutors said Wednesday. Carrie Tolstedt’s deal with Los Angeles federal prosecutors would resolve a criminal investigation into her role in the bank’s long-running, fake-accounts scandal, which severely damaged Wells Fargo’s reputation and contributed to an asset cap imposed by the Federal Reserve that limited its size. Under Ms. Tolstedt’s plea agreement, she could serve up to 16 months in prison, prosecutors said.

  • BMW to make hydrogen-fuelled cars as it admits EVs won’t work for everyone

    BMW has thrown its weight behind hydrogen-powered vehicles as it said that electric cars will not work in some parts of the world.

  • Oil’s Tumble to 15-Month Low Accelerated by Algos, Options Moves

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil closed at a 15-month low as a wave of technical selling and options covering accelerated a three-day slide.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionTraders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Globe: Markets WrapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseThe US benchmark plunged more than 5%

  • Microsoft Improves Position In Artificial Intelligence With GPT-4

    The release of OpenAI's latest artificial intelligence software will bolster Microsoft's position as a leader in the AI market, a Wall Street analyst says.

  • U.S. oil closes below $70 a barrel for first time since 2021

    FUTURES MOVERS Oil futures extended a slump Wednesday, with the U.S. benchmark closing below $70 a barrel for the first time since December 2021 as the fallout from a banking crisis stoked recession fears.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Among 39 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As OpenAI Launches 'Multimodal' GPT-4

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Lowe's' New Security Measure Might Irk Some Customers

    Lowe's is employing new technology at some of its stores in a pilot program aimed at improving security.

  • Grocery Store Chain Kroger Joins Autonomous-Truck Convoy

    Grocery store giant Kroger has signed up to use autonomous trucks from Gatik to handle distribution in the Dallas region.

  • SVB Collapse: Elon Musk Is Very Worried

    The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has raised concerns about the soundness of banks around the world.