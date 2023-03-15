IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - 2023 Platinum Edition: Guide to Creating a World Class IT Function
IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - Platnium Edition includes MS WORD formatted:
IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - Gold Edition
Full set of IT and Internet Job Descriptions
Now Includes IT Job Family Classificationand key job descriptions and new eReader format
IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - Gold Edition includes MS WORD formatted:
IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template
IT Infrastructure Electronic Forms
IT Infrastructure Policy Bundle
2023 Edition includes
Added ISO 28000 materials
Updated attached job descriptions to 2023 versions
Updated attached electronic forms to 2023 versions
Updated survey data to 2023 survey results includes WFH KPI Metrics data
Updated graphics
Compliance Updates added to Governance Strategy
The world has changed with additional compliance mandates continually added to meet security requirements. The turmoil caused by continued ransomware attacks on Information Technology and operational infrastructures is a wake-up call. Janco has responded with major updates to its IT Governance Template.
The 2023 Edition of IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template has just been updated to address cyberattacks and ransomware protection. The governance model addresses specific security requirements and contains IT best practices.
In order to see what changes need to be made to the governance of your enterprise, order and download Janco's IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template. This comprehensive governance model comes with a variety of highly-researched tools that will help you develop a fully compliant organizational response that fits the unique needs of your organization.
This is a must-do investment. The cost of doing nothing is too high.
The latest version of the IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template now includes full job descriptions for the Chief Information Officer, Chief Information Officer (small enterprise), Chief Digital Officer and the Digital Brand Manager. In addition, it is provided in three formats: MS WORD, pdf, and ePub (eReader).
IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - With the explosion of technology into every facet of the day-to-day business environment there is a need to define an effective infrastructure to support the operating environment; have a strategy for the deployment and technology; and clearly define responsibilities and accountabilities for the use and application of technology.
In most industries today, CEOs need a CIO who can be a true business partner, someone who can not only drive out costs from day-to-day operations, but strategically manage IT to enhance revenue and profits.
If the CIO is stuck in tunnel vision they may be scrambling to buy and implement one application after another and execute programs and projects without a clear sense of strategic priorities; wasting resources on applications and projects that are redundant, and carefully depreciating hardware to keep the accountants happy.
The IT environment is too complex to rely on outmoded ways to keep the business functioning and thriving flawlessly. To balance the many crucial and changing enterprise demands to move the organization forward, an IT governance process is required. This increases risks in expectations of IT --- the growth of the Internet, compliance concerns, mobile computing and advanced security risks - as reasons for the critical need for IT governance. Instituting a governance process can serve as a catalyst that can effectively bring together the dynamics of cross-enterprise communication and summarize key, relevant data to provide critical metrics to make informed decisions.
To support the process the IT Governance offering includes these ten (10) full job descriptions:
Chief Technology Officer (CTO)
Chief Information Officer (CIO)
Chief Information Officer (small enterprise)
Chief Compliance Officer (CCO)
Chief Experience Officer (CXO)
Chief Security Officer (CSO)
Chief Data Officer
Chief Digital Officer
Chief Mobility Officer (CMO)
Digital Brand Manager
Key Topics Covered:
1. IT Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Summary
Benefits of IT Infrastructure Management
Base Assumptions and Objectives
Scope and Applicability
Operating Philosophy
Compliance
International Organization for Standardization
2. Strategy and Charter Statement of Authority
Chief Information Officer (CIO)
Functional IT Group Heads
IT Management Council
Users
3. IT Management Structure
Organizational Approach
[Enterprise] IT Group
[Enterprise] IT Resources
Functional IT Groups
4. Compliance
Objective
Responsibilities
CIO
IT Management Council
Functional IT Heads
Users
Auditors
5. IT Job Family Classification
Structure
6. Personnel Practices
Formal Job Descriptions
Hiring
Termination
Training
[Enterprise] Staff
Contractor Personnel
7. ERP and OMNI Commerce
Strategy
Top 10 Best Practices for OMNI Commerce Implementation
8. Controls
Types of Controls
Risks
Controls Standards
Logging and Audit Trails
9. Application Development Standards
10. Sammy
Quality Assurance Process
11. Service Requests
Policies
Process
Service Request Management
Equipment/Service Request
Problem Resolution Process
12. Local Area Networks (LANS)
Features
LAN Standards
LAN Councils and Workgroups
13. Backup & Recovery
Frequency Guidelines
Data Storage and Media Protection
Backup Program and Schedule
14. Disaster Recovery Plan
DRP Description
Critical Function Analysis
DRP Procedures for Critical Data
Backup Criteria
Backup Procedures
Storage Criteria
Business Recovery Procedures
Requirements for Recovery
Recovery Guidelines
Restoring Damaged Equipment
Recovery Management
Contingency Planning
Planning Activities
15. Security
IT Processing Area Classification
Classification Categories
Work Stations and Remote Terminals
Systems Security
Staff Member Security
Responsibilities
User Sensitive Positions
Network Security
Responsibilities
Violation Reporting and Follow-Up
16. Access Control - Physical Site
Separation of Duties
Least Privilege
Access Areas
Definitions of IT Access Control Zones
Responsibilities
Badges
Access Control Methods
Levels of Access Authority
Protection of Supporting Utilities
Resource Protection
17. Access Control - Software and Data
Resources to Be Protected
Basic Standards
Classification Of Data, Software, And Documentation
Access from Other Facilities
Authorization Verification
18. Facility Requirements
Physical Plan Considerations
Fire
Power
Air Conditioning
19. Other Technical Guides
20. Appendix
