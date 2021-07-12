U.S. markets open in 8 hours 22 minutes

New governance for McPhy

MCPHY ENERGY SA
·2 min read
Laurent Carme is stepping down as CEO
Luc Poyer, Chairman of the Board of Directors, will also act temporarily as CEO

La Motte-Fanjas, July 12, 2021 (7.00 am CEST) McPhy Board of Directors terminated Laurent Carme’s role as CEO. A selection process for a new CEO has been initiated. Luc Poyer, Chairman of the Board of Directors, will act temporarily as CEO.

The priority of the Chairman and CEO and of the Board of Directors will be to lead an efficient transition, in close collaboration with the management team, to make sure that current operations and projects are carried out properly, and to ensure that the company’s customers and partners remain satisfied.

The hydrogen sector is growing, supported by a European investment program of more than 7 billion euros in France and 9 billion euros in Germany between now and 2030. McPhy is very well positioned to make a name for itself in this booming market, relying on a range of electrolysers and recharging stations, major benchmark industrial projects and the skillset of its teams in France, Italy and Germany. As the company prepares to change scale, McPhy’s Board of Directors is convinced of the need to combine a high level of customer satisfaction and exemplary operational performance to support company growth.

Luc Poyer, Chairman and CEO of McPhy, said:

“We are entering a new phase in our development and preparing to scale up, with the full support of our Board of Directors and reference shareholders. Backed by the commitment of our highly qualified teams, we are preparing for this change in industrial dimension in order to meet customer expectations. McPhy can be proud of the progress it has made and all the teams, like me, are fully mobilised to achieve further success in a market of the future, boosted by the European Green Deal and the National Hydrogen Strategy”.

Next financial events

  • 2021 Half-Year Results, on July 27, 2021 (after market)

About McPhy

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of zero-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

To learn more: www.mcphy.com

McPhy is eligible PEA-PME

CONTACTS

NewCap



Investor Relations

Emmanuel Huynh
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 20 42
mcphy@newcap.eu



Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
mcphy@newcap.eu


Attachment


