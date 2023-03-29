Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market size to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the quick and easy deployment of GRC policies - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global governance risk and compliance platform market size is estimated to grow by USD 28,294.42 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. Quick and easy deployment of GRC policies drives the governance risk and compliance (GRC) platform market growth significantly. Business and legal regulations that regulate the use of sensitive information include the GRC policies. Because of evolving corporate needs, rising expenses, and governmental regulations, policies are continuously changing. Cloud-based GRC solutions help organizations in deploying policies across all applications and systems quickly. These apps create a single policy engine by centralizing all GRC policies across all information sources. The information sources include databases and data warehouses, workstations and shared services, email systems, enterprise content management systems, and cloud-based applications. Hence, policy modifications or enforcement are handled centrally at a lower cost and without interfering with normal business operations. For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), component (software and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Story continues

The market share growth of the on-premise segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. On-premise GRC ensures that the products and services are in line with the established standards and automates risk management-related reporting and documentation procedures. Compliance and governance are closely related to each other as well as to business goals. Hence, the GRC platform is a structured and comprehensive solution that aids firms in putting in place a framework to reduce operational risks. The market witnesses the launch of on-premise GRC platforms. For instance, OneTrust GRC is a flexible and integrated GRC management platform that delivers a complete, measured view of businesses' risk portfolios. HighBond streamlines collaboration across organizations and automates repetitive tasks. It also delivers best practices in a seamless, award-winning interface. Hence, these launches are expected to drive the growth of the on-premise segment of the global GRC platforms during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global governance risk and compliance platform market.

North America is estimated to account for 40% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Financial services in the US implement integrated data platforms, which streamline their internal and external data sources and help with the gathering of beneficial customer-related insights. Real-time targeting and rapid decision-making have improved as a result of some data virtualization solutions such as composite software and social analytics software. To control risks associated with credit cards and fraud detection, financial service organizations in North America began implementing risk management strategies in 2015. The SOX Act obliges public and private businesses to follow the necessary procedures when conducting financial audits.

Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of social media governance is the key trend in the enterprise governance market. Social media is used by customers, staff members, and partners to communicate with businesses. Records management is necessary for social media content, and many businesses have included social media content in their policy definition and enforcement. It creates an effective management process. Moreover, a number of suppliers provide organizations with automated options for social media data collecting that aid them in the choice, implementation, configuration, and monitoring of tools used on social media platforms. This helps in automating adherence to social media policy at work and entails informing staff members about the use of sensitive data and monitoring any potential data loss via social media platforms. Hence, these factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

System integration issues for cloud-based and on-premises GRC solutions are the major challenges that may impede the risk and compliance platform market growth during the forecast period. Operations are severely hampered by the legacy system compatibility problem while switching to cloud-based GRC. The standards used by legacy systems differ from those of a cloud provider. To enable information interchange and system integration across many industries, standards-developing organizations (SDO) have established guidelines and standards. The compatibility issue that results from firms adhering to different standards and time-consuming transition processes is a problem that may influence the decision-making process to embrace GRC solutions and services. Hence, these factors may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Governance Risk And Compliance Platform Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the governance risk and compliance platform market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the governance risk and compliance platform market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the governance risk and compliance platform market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of governance risk and compliance platform market vendors

Governance Risk And Compliance Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 28,294.42 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACL Services Ltd. dba Galvanize, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Corporater AS, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LogicManager Inc., Mega International SA, MetricStream Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mitratech Holdings Inc., NAVEX Global Inc., OneTrust LLC, Oracle Corp., Robert Half International Inc., SAI Global Pty. Ltd., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, Wolters Kluwer NV, and Thomson Reuters Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Information Technology market reports

