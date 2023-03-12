U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,861.59
    -56.73 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,909.64
    -345.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,138.89
    -199.51 (-1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,772.70
    -53.89 (-2.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.68
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.70
    +5.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    20.03
    -0.34 (-1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0653
    +0.0067 (+0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6950
    -0.2300 (-5.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2064
    +0.0142 (+1.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5910
    -1.5710 (-1.15%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    21,431.40
    +909.29 (+4.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.46
    -0.37 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,748.35
    -131.63 (-1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.23 (-1.67%)
     

Government to make an announcement about preventing gun crime and gang violence in the Halton Region

·1 min read

OAKVILLE, ON, March 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, as he makes an announcement to prevent gun crime and gang violence in the Halton Region.

He will be joined by Pam Damoff, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Member of Parliament for Oakville North—Burlington, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Oakville, the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for Burlington, Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and Minister of Sports and Member of Parliament for Milton, and Mr. Gary Carr, Halton Regional Chair.

Following the announcement, Ministers Mendicino, Anand and Gould, Parliamentary Secretaries Damoff and van Koeverden, and Mr. Gary Carr will take questions from the media.

Date
Monday, March 13, 2023

Time
10:00 a.m. EDT

Location
Sixteen Mile Sports Complex
Upper Atrium
307 Neyagawa Boulevard
Oakville, Ontario

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/12/c6345.html

Recommended Stories

  • Yellen: No federal bailout for collapsed Silicon Valley Bank

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that the federal government would not bail out Silicon Valley Bank, but is working to help depositors who are concerned about their money. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insures deposits up to $250,000, but many of the companies and wealthy people who used the bank — known for its relationships with technology startups and venture capital — had more than that amount in their account. Yellen, in an interview with CBS' “Face the Nation,” provided few details on the government's next steps.

  • Israel to weigh action after Silicon Valley Bank collapse

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that the government would assess the effect of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse on Israeli companies and determine whether or not to assist them. Israel is home to a vibrant high-tech industry, and local media said Sunday that hundreds of local firms could be exposed to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Israeli business paper Globes said the bank was considered “the major funding body for Israeli companies” and that its fall was “closing the oxygen pipe” for the sector.

  • Silicon Valley and Wall Street Beg the Government to Bail Out SVB

    The bank of startups became on Mar. 10 the second-largest failure in U.S. history, after a run on the bank.

  • Janet Yellen Says Government Won't Bail Out Silicon Valley Bank

    Treasury Secretary rules out politically sensitive scenario of bailing out California bank with taxpayers' money.

  • SVB Collapse: Race Against Time to Avert Disaster

    U.S. regulators are scrambling behind the scenes on Sunday Mar. 12 to find cash for strapped depositors of failed Silicon Valley Bank.

  • Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case

    Despite the backing of the U.S. government, Moderna Inc on Friday failed to persuade a federal judge it should not have to face a patent lawsuit over its COVID-19 vaccine and that the United States should have been sued instead. U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg ruled for the second time that Moderna had not yet shown that the government was the proper target of a lawsuit by Arbutus Biopharma Corp and Genevant Sciences GmbH. Representatives for Moderna, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

  • As Banks Topple, Regulators Face Reckoning on Week of Mayhem

    (Bloomberg) -- On Monday, the head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. warned a gathering of bankers in Washington about a $620 billion risk lurking in the US financial system.Most Read from BloombergUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundaySVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeFDIC Races to Return Some Uninsured SVB Deposits MondayStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunBy Friday, two banks had succumbed

  • Silicon Valley Bank Collapse Becomes Campaign Topic as GOP Warns Against Bailout

    The issue’s clout and staying power will likely depend heavily on whether regulators are able to successfully shield the banking system from wider fallout.

  • A Lost Decade Worse Than Japan’s Threatens to Change UK Forever

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundaySVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeFDIC Races to Return Some Uninsured SVB Deposits MondayStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunAs the UK buckles under the strain of anemic growth, strikes, fraying infrastructure and record hospital waiting lists, Jason James thinks back to another economic crisis that dominated an earlier p

  • New Air Force One will stay blue and white, Biden decides

    President Joe Biden is sticking with a blue-and-white color scheme for the exterior of the replacement Air Force One aircraft, the first of which is expected to be delivered in four years. The Air Force said late Friday that the light blue on the new model of the modified 747s that transport the president will be a little bit deeper and more modern in tone than the robin's egg blue on the versions of the aircraft currently in use. Boeing is modifying two of its 747-800 aircraft that will use the Air Force One call sign when the president is aboard.

  • Immigration barriers are forcing U.S. companies to outsource and relocate employees

    While the tight U.S. labor market is already a major headwind for companies trying to hire, American employers are also finding themselves forced to outsource talent overseas thanks to a slew of immigration barriers.

  • Ukraine Latest: Turkey Blocks Sanctioned Goods on Way to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey abruptly stopped the transit of sanctioned goods to Russia this month as the European Union and the US pressure allies to support measures imposed over Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Everything We Know About the Bank’s Collapse Right NowOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunSVB Specta

  • Biden Officials Back Alaska Oil Project Scorned as Carbon Bomb

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has decided to authorize a mammoth ConocoPhillips oil project in northwest Alaska, despite arguments by opponents that it will exacerbate climate change, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundaySVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeFDIC Races to Return Some Uninsured SVB Deposits MondayStartup B

  • Moldova police say they foiled Russia-backed unrest plot

    Police in Moldova said they foiled a plot by groups of Russia-backed actors who were trained to cause mass unrest during a Sunday protest against the country’s new pro-Western government. The head of Moldova’s police, Viorel Cernauteanu, said in a news conference that an undercover agent had infiltrated groups of “diversionists,” some Russian citizens, who allegedly were promised $10,000 to organize “mass disorder” during the protest in the capital, Chisinau. The protest Sunday is one of several held in recent weeks organized by a group calling itself Movement for the People, which is backed by Moldova’s Russia-friendly Shor Party, which holds six seats in the country’s 101-seat legislature.

  • Regulators Face Urgent Task to Stem Spread From Silicon Valley Bank

    Bank regulators raced over the weekend to avoid a broader crisis from Friday’s stunningly hasty collapse of Silicon Valley Bank by trying to sell the lender’s assets to shield the banking system and economy from wider fallout. In addition, regulators are considering more extraordinary measures such as deeming the failure of SVB to be a systemic risk to the financial system, people familiar with the matter said. A U.S. plan that soothes nerves about access to uninsured deposits—most of the bank’s deposits are sizable enough that they don’t carry Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. protection—could tamp down the crisis and limit any impact on the economy as the Federal Reserve focuses on combating inflation by raising interest rates.

  • Records in Fox defamation case show pressures on reporters

    It wasn't critics, political foes or their bosses that united Fox News stars Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham when they gathered via text message for a gripe session shortly after the 2020 election. “They're pathetic,” Carlson wrote. “What news have they broken the last four years?” Hannity asked.

  • Biden proposes eliminating real estate investor tax break, while Republicans discuss cuts to housing programs

    The Biden administration's newly released budget proposes an elimination of the “like-kind exchange” tax break for real estate investors.

  • House Republican crusade against ‘woke’ means subpoenas for former school board officials

    Also subpoenaed this week by Rep. Jim Jordan was Nina Jankowicz, the former director of the Department of Homeland Security's short-lived Disinformation Governance Board.

  • Russian, Ukrainian Forces Pinned Down in Fight for Key City

    Russian forces staged multiple attacks on Bakhmut but failed to cross a river that divides the key eastern city, while Ukrainian forces continued to fight to prevent being surrounded.

  • China Signals Stability With Surprise Move to Keep PBOC Governor

    (Bloomberg) -- China reappointed several top economic officials in a leadership reshuffle Sunday, giving investors greater continuity as Beijing overhauls financial regulation and grapples with escalating tensions with the US.Most Read from BloombergUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundaySVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeFDIC Races to Return Some Uninsured SVB Deposits MondayStartup Bank Had a Sta