Government approves £3.1bn North Sea oil field - latest updates

Equinor has been given the green light to drill in the Rosebank field in the North Sea - REUTERS/Nerijus Adomaitis

Regulators have given the green light to drill in one of the largest undeveloped oil and gas fields in the North Sea in a £3.1bn initial investment.

Norwegian state energy company Equinor has received the go-ahead to progress with the Rosebank field roughly 80 miles west of the Shetland Islands.

The company expects to produce 300m barrels of oil from the field in its lifetime.

The North Sea Transition Authority said: “We have today approved the Rosebank Field Development Plan which allows the owners to proceed with their project.”

Together with its British partner Ithaca Energy, Equinor will invest $3.8bn (£31.bn) in the first phase of the development, which is expected to lead to £8.1bn of total direct investment.

The announcement is likely to reignite the debate around Britain’s climate change strategy after Rishi Sunak delayed the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035 as he watered down interim plans designed to help the UK hit net zero by 2050.

Read the latest updates below.

07:49 AM BST

North Sea drilling will have 'substantial economic impact'

Ithaca Energy said the development of the Rosebank oil field in the North Sea will support around 1,600 jobs during the height of the construction phase of the project, and will continue to support around 450 UK-based jobs during its lifetime.

Executive chairman Gilad Myerson said:

We are delighted to announce the decision to move forward with the Rosebank development alongside Equinor. Rosebank stands as the largest undeveloped field in the UK, and with the receipt of development consent from the NSTA, we are now poised to embark on a journey that will not only provide critically important domestic energy but also ignite substantial economic impact. The Rosebank project will create thousands of jobs and contribute significantly to securing the UK’s energy needs for many years to come.

Chief executive Alan Bruce added: Rosebank would be “one of the lowest emission intensity assets in the UK” and “represents a significant investment in the UK and Scotland”.

Story continues

07:45 AM BST

Pendragon boosts profits amid takeover tussle

Car dealership Pendragon has posted higher half-year profits as the group becomes the centre of a three-way takeover tussle.

Its half-year figures, which come just hours after it revealed a rival bid approach from US car retail giant AutoNation, show pre-tax profits rising 10.6pc to £36.4m in the six months to June 30.

The owner of the Stratstone and Evans Halshaw dealership brands said like-for-like revenues lifted 15.5pc in a “strong” first half, which it said came “despite what remain challenging economic conditions, with pressure from higher interest rates and ongoing elevated levels of cost inflation”.

On Tuesday evening, Pendragon said AutoNation had put in an unsolicited takeover proposal worth around £447m or 32p a share in cash.

Pendragon had said last week said it would sell its UK motor and leasing businesses to US motor group Lithia Motors for £250m, valuing Pendragon at 27.4p a share.

But Pendragon shareholder Hedin, which owns a 26pc stake, then launched a joint unsolicited bid with Penske, which owns Britain’s bigger motor dealer, Sytner.

Pendragon, which owns Stratstone, has increased profits as takeover bidders circle - Peter Byrne/PA

07:37 AM BST

North Sea go-ahead turns focus on net zero plans

The green light for more North Sea oil drilling is likely to reignite the debate around Britain’s climate change strategy after Rishi Sunak watered down the UK’s interim plans to hit the 2050 net zero target last week.

Environmental campaigners had urged the Conservative government to halt the Rosebank development, arguing it contravened the plan for a net-zero economy.

A spokesman for the North Sea Transition Authority, the Government-owned body which makes decisions on oil and gas development, said:

We have today approved the Rosebank Field Development Plan which allows the owners to proceed with their project. The FDP is awarded in accordance with our published guidance and taking net zero considerations into account throughout the project’s lifecycle.

07:29 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. A long-awaited decision has been made on the Rosebank oil and gas field in the North Sea, with UK regulators giving the green light for drilling.

Norwegian state energy company Equinor has received the go-ahead to progress with development at the site, which is expected to produce 300m barrels of oil from the field in its lifetime.

5 things to start your day

1) Tories ‘don’t deserve to win the next election’, says Thatcher donor Lord Harris | Conservative peer criticises Sunak Government for its lack of clear vision

2) JPMorgan settles Epstein Virgin Islands case for $75m | Wall Street bank also strikes deal with Jes Staley, an ex-employee and the former Barclays chief

3) Meta pays £149m to ditch London office as staff work from home | It comes as the social media giant rolls out a new hybrid working policy for employees

4) Amazon uses ‘coercive tactics’ to protect its dominance, claims Biden tsar | It’s the latest in a flurry of competition cases launched by FTC against Big Tech

5) Financial Times considers scrapping print newspaper as weekday newsstand sales drop below 5,000 | City broadsheet is weighing the viability of its print edition in various locations

What happened overnight



Asian stocks slumped following Wall Street lower as investors contemplate a protracted period of higher interest rates. The dollar held onto gains from its recent rally.

Benchmarks across the region declined, with stocks in Australia and South Korea all falling.

Tokyo stocks reversed earlier losses and ended higher, as Asian shares headed north while investors looked for new clues.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.2pc, or 56.85 points, to 32,371.90, while the broader Topix index rose 0.3pc, or 7.59 points, to 2,379.53.

US stocks slumped to their lowest level since June on Tuesday after a consumer confidence index fell by more than expected, sparking fears of recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1pc and the Nasdaq 100 dropped by 1.7pc.

The S&P 500 Index fell by 1.6pc, driven by a tech sell off. The S&P 500 Information Technology Index has dropped by more than a tenth since its summer peak.

This followed a drop in the Conference Board’s US consumer confidence index from 108.7 in August to 103 in September, well below the consensus forecast of 105.5.

The VIX – which tracks markets’ expectations for share price volatility – jumped by nearly 7pc to hit its highest level since late May.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.