Government approves reg changes

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The College of Nurses of Ontario (CNO) protects the public by promoting safe nursing practice. This includes registering nurses, whether they are educated in Canada or internationally, who have the knowledge, skill and judgment to practice safely in Ontario.

The Ontario government has approved new registration regulations to help increase the number of qualified nurses available to provide safe patient care in the province. CNO's Council unanimously approved the proposed regulations at its meeting on Sept. 29, 2022.

The regulations change the requirements for applicants to register in the Temporary Class. They also make it easier for nurses in the Non-Practising Class and retired nurses to reinstate and return to practice.

"In a year where we're breaking registration records, these regulation changes will enable CNO to build on this success," said Silvie Crawford, Executive Director and CEO. "These changes not only support the increase of safe, qualified nurses into the health care system, but they also ensure public safety."

In addition to the regulation changes, CNO continues to actively collaborate with system partners to respond to the needs of our health care system. Initiatives like the Supervised Practice Experience Partnership and changes to Language Proficiency requirements continue to increase the number of nurses becoming registered in the system.

Visit our Registration Totals at a Glance and Applicant Statistics regularly for ongoing updates.

