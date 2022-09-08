Government Blockchain Association Announces United Nations Pension Fund CIO and Lead of the United Nations Digital Transformation Working Group, and Former Special Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs and Senior Director on the US National Security Council as Keynote Speakers for: Blockchain and Infrastructure 2022

Dino Cataldo Dell'Accio and Brian Cavanaugh headline GBA's flagship event for building blockchain and government at the National Press Club in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) today announced that United Nations Chief Information Officer for its Joint Staff Pension Fund and Chairman of its Digital Transformation Working Group, Dino Cataldo Dell'Accio, and former Special Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs and Senior Director on the US National Security Council, Brian Cavanaugh, will keynote the 2022 Blockchain and Infrastructure: Building Blockchain for Government, taking place September 29-30, 2022, at the National Press Club in Washington, DC. (REGISTER HERE)

Blockchain & Infrastructure 2022 will convene the industry's foremost thought leaders from all levels of government, capital markets, academia, healthcare, and digital innovation. This year's event will focus on providing government acquisition professionals with the knowledge and framework needed to evaluate and select high-quality blockchain solutions.

"We are proud to provide members and attendees with access to such highly esteemed executives who provide first-hand accounts and real-world insight on how governments worldwide utilize blockchain," said GBA Executive Director, Gerard Dache. "In addition to our keynote speakers, attendees can look forward to hearing from blockchain pioneers from NASA, the World Business Angel Investment Forum, Oracle, the State of Maryland, the National Science Foundation, the United States House of Representatives, and others."

"We've developed agenda that will educate, inform and equip solution providers with a roadmap to distinguish and differentiate their offerings from the hype and vaporware products in the marketplace," added Dache.

Sessions will focus on topics including:

Funding Blockchain Projects,

Blockchain Infrastructure Use Cases

Resilient & Secure Health Systems

Information & Data Integrity

Selecting Blockchain Platforms

Resilient Transportation Systems

Resilient Election Systems

Resilient Energy & Utility Grids

The State of Blockchain Technology

Censorship Resistant Communications

Securing IT Supply Chains

Tickets for Blockchain & Infrastructure, the two-day event at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, September 29-30, 2022, are available here.

About the Government Blockchain Association

GBA connects people and organizations with blockchain technology-based solutions to problems typically faced by government entities. We focus on our members to promote blockchain technology solutions to government but do not advocate for any specific policy position.

GBA cultivates professional workflows between technologists, public policymakers, application specialists. Our chapters, working groups, and members serve as a catalyst in creating creative, profitable, and positive leveraging of blockchain technology.

Learn more at www.gbaglobal.org

