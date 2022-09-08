U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,972.00
    -8.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,548.00
    -29.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,214.25
    -49.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,824.90
    -5.70 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.57
    +0.63 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.10
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    18.40
    +0.14 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0000
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2450
    -0.0200 (-0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    25.10
    -1.81 (-6.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1500
    -0.0037 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1230
    +0.3850 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,191.36
    +429.78 (+2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    467.74
    +19.03 (+4.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.57
    -4.26 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

Government Blockchain Association Announces United Nations Pension Fund CIO and Lead of the United Nations Digital Transformation Working Group, and Former Special Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs and Senior Director on the US National Security Council as Keynote Speakers for: Blockchain and Infrastructure 2022

·2 min read

Dino Cataldo Dell'Accio and Brian Cavanaugh headline GBA's flagship event for building blockchain and government at the National Press Club in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) today announced that United Nations Chief Information Officer for its Joint Staff Pension Fund and Chairman of its Digital Transformation Working Group, Dino Cataldo Dell'Accio, and former Special Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs and Senior Director on the US National Security Council, Brian Cavanaugh, will keynote the 2022 Blockchain and Infrastructure: Building Blockchain for Government, taking place September 29-30, 2022, at the National Press Club in Washington, DC. (REGISTER HERE)

Blockchain & Infrastructure 2022 will convene the industry's foremost thought leaders from all levels of government, capital markets, academia, healthcare, and digital innovation. This year's event will focus on providing government acquisition professionals with the knowledge and framework needed to evaluate and select high-quality blockchain solutions.

"We are proud to provide members and attendees with access to such highly esteemed executives who provide first-hand accounts and real-world insight on how governments worldwide utilize blockchain," said GBA Executive Director, Gerard Dache. "In addition to our keynote speakers, attendees can look forward to hearing from blockchain pioneers from NASA, the World Business Angel Investment Forum, Oracle, the State of Maryland, the National Science Foundation, the United States House of Representatives, and others."

"We've developed agenda that will educate, inform and equip solution providers with a roadmap to distinguish and differentiate their offerings from the hype and vaporware products in the marketplace," added Dache.

Sessions will focus on topics including:

  • Funding Blockchain Projects,

  • Blockchain Infrastructure Use Cases

  • Resilient & Secure Health Systems

  • Information & Data Integrity

  • Selecting Blockchain Platforms

  • Resilient Transportation Systems

  • Resilient Election Systems

  • Resilient Energy & Utility Grids

  • The State of Blockchain Technology

  • Censorship Resistant Communications

  • Securing IT Supply Chains

Tickets for Blockchain & Infrastructure, the two-day event at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, September 29-30, 2022, are available here.

For sponsorship and related inquiries, please contact: Gerard Dache at Gerard.Dache@GBAGlobal.org.

For media inquiries, please contact Mostafa Razzak, JMRConnect, at m.razzak@jmrconnect.net.

About the Government Blockchain Association

GBA connects people and organizations with blockchain technology-based solutions to problems typically faced by government entities. We focus on our members to promote blockchain technology solutions to government but do not advocate for any specific policy position. 
GBA cultivates professional workflows between technologists, public policymakers, application specialists. Our chapters, working groups, and members serve as a catalyst in creating creative, profitable, and positive leveraging of blockchain technology.

Learn more at www.gbaglobal.org

cc: Bob Miko, Government Blockchain Association

CONTACT:
Mostafa Razzak
JMRConnect
1-202-904-2048
344092@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/government-blockchain-association-announces-united-nations-pension-fund-cio-and-lead-of-the-united-nations-digital-transformation-working-group-and-former-special-assistant-to-the-president-for-national-security-affairs-and-senio-301619884.html

SOURCE Government Blockchain Association

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • Controversial ALS Drug From Amylyx Gets Rare Second FDA Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares surged in trading before US markets opened after its controversial treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis won the support of a panel of US regulatory advisers, putting the product on track for likely clearance.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageA Text Alert May Have Saved Cali

  • Fed on Path for Another 0.75-Point Interest-Rate Lift After Powell’s Inflation Pledge

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s pledge to reduce inflation even if it increases unemployment puts the U.S. central bank on course to raise rates by another 0.75 percentage point this month.

  • New Gas Terminals Arrive to Ease Putin’s Grip on Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Two floating liquefied natural gas terminals are setting up in a Dutch port, the first in a wave of the specialist tankers that Europe is banking on to ease the worst energy crunch in decades.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsIndia Is Running Out of Weapons

  • Ukrainian troops capture Russian army lieutenant colonel on Kharkiv front – video

    Ukrainian forces during their counter-offensive on the Kharkiv axis have captured several Russian invaders, including a Russian army lieutenant colonel, Ukrainian army officer Anatoliy Shtefan tweeted on Sept. 7.

  • ECB Intensifies Inflation Fight With Historic Jumbo Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to the Brussels Edition, Bloomberg’s daily briefing on what matters most in the heart of the European Union.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderThe European Central Bank intensified its b

  • Ukraine war – live: Putin threatens to stop Russian energy exports

    Russian president warns that it is ‘impossible’ for West to isolate Moscow

  • FTSE falls and pound rises as Liz Truss reveals energy relief package

    The ECB could reveal the biggest interest rate hike in its history as it tackles runaway inflation in the eurozone.

  • Seniors Can Make This Much Retirement Money Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Elon Musk allowed to amend Twitter countersuit but not delay trial

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan joins the Live show to discuss the outcome from Tuesday's hearing on the Musk-Twitter case.

  • Liz Truss's energy bills price cap freeze: What does it mean for me?

    Typical household will save an average of £1,000 a year on their energy bills.

  • 'We didn't start' conflict, we're ending it: Putin

    STORY: Putin increasingly casts the conflict in Ukraine, which he calls a "special military operation", as a turning point in history when Russia finally threw off the humiliations that accompanied the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.In an attempt to underscore Russia's tilt towards Asia, Putin, speaking to the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian Pacific city of Vladivostok, said the West was failing while Asia was the future.In his main speech, Putin hardly mentioned Ukraine beyond a reference to grain exports. But when asked by a moderator if anything had been lost from the conflict, Putin said Russia had gained and would emerge renewed.

  • Social Security Reminder: Here’s Which SSI Recipients Can Expect Two Payments in September 2022

    Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries will get an extra payment this month, as September is one of three months when the benefit is paid twice. SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They Last?Find: What Is...

  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine is jolting Germany into rebuilding its military

    After decades of neglect and the stigma of its Nazi past, Germany warms up to the idea of rebuilding its army, thanks to the war in Ukraine.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims fall to three-month low

    Initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined 6,000 to a seasonally adjusted 222,000 for the week ended Sept. 3, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by 225 basis points since March in a bid to tame high inflation by dampening demand in the economy. The strength of the labor market has put to bed fears the economy is in recession after gross domestic product contracted in the first half of the year.

  • Truss Gets Unwelcome Thatcher Comparison With Pound at 1985 Low

    (Bloomberg) -- On her first full day on the job, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has managed to evoke the memory of Margaret Thatcher in at least one regard: the sterling-dollar exchange rate.The pound slid as much as 1% in Wednesday trading to $1.1406, the lowest level since 1985, when Truss’s role model was midway through her 11-year stint in power. Then as now, the slump is predominantly a story of dollar strength, but it also underscores the challenges faced by the new UK government as it grappl

  • Trump told aides he kept secret documents on Russia over fear Biden would ‘shred’ them, report says

    Trump was accused of colluding with Moscow to win the 2016 elections

  • Energy bills to be capped to prevent businesses closing - live updates

    Households to save £1,000 a year under energy bills price freeze, says Liz Truss Liz Truss vows to have shale gas flowing within six months as she lifts fracking ban Bank of England to lend energy industry £40bn to deal with surging prices FTSE 100 rises 0.3pc; Pound gains after energy plan Tom Stevenson: The battered pound is sinking towards dollar parity Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Ukrainian forces that sunk Russian warship were trained by US Pentagon

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 7 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:03 Bill LaPlante, US Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, said that Ukrainian forces that sank the Russian Vasily Bekh warship with Harpoon anti-ship missiles in June received training from the US.

  • Turkey’s president warns West: ‘Russia is not a country that can be underestimated’

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday criticized the West for its “provocation-based policy” toward Russia. “I say to those who underestimate Russia, you are doing it wrong. Russia is not a country that can be underestimated,” Erdoğan said at a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, per translations in the news outlet Anadolu Agency. “I…