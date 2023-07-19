Government borrowing costs tumble after surprise fall in inflation

The better-than-expected figure relieves some pressure on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ahead of the general election - James Manning/PA

Government borrowing costs have seen the biggest drop since March after official figures showed inflation eased more than expected.

Yields on two-year government bonds, known as gilts, fell by more than a quarter of a per cent to 4.73pc after official figures confirmed inflation fell to 7.9pc in June.

Inflation fell from 8.7pc in May and below forecasts of a shallower drop in the consumer prices index (CPI) to 8.2pc.

The better-than-expected figure prompted investors to slash bets on future interest rate rises, which put downward pressure on government bond yields.

Two-year gilts are the most sensitive to Bank of England interest rate expectations. However, benchmark 10-year yields also dipped 0.16 percentage points to 4.13pc.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, described the downward lurch as “pretty significant”, adding that the price move will “relieve a bit of the pressure” on households as well as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt against the backdrop of a looming general election.

The decline suggests that gilt yields are now past their recent peak and raised hopes that mortgage rates may soon be falling. Swap rates used to price fixed-rate mortgages dropped following Wednesday’s inflation surprise.

Mr Dales said: “If this is indeed the turning point for core CPI inflation, which we think it might be, then I think gilt yields may well be past their peak. And by the end of the year, they will be much lower.”

UK borrowing costs had surpassed their mini-Budget highs in recent weeks, as traders ramped up their bets on future interest rate rises to control inflation. That prompted a renewed wave of mortgage repricing.

Mr Dales said: “The market over the last couple of months had basically concluded that the UK was the big global outlier when it comes to inflation, and that price rises and therefore interest rates were going to be higher for longer in the UK than in the US and eurozone.

“Today’s inflation figures have led the market to pare back those expectations. This does suggest that perhaps some of the latest increases in borrowing costs for both the government and households will come back down a bit.”

While Wednesday’s drop in bond yields is the biggest since March, it only reverses about half the lurch upwards seen since May.

Mr Dales said the Chancellor would still “have less money to play with than he had hoped” at the upcoming Autumn Statement.

Imogen Bachra, head of UK rates strategy at NatWest, said the bank still had a “bearish outlook on gilts” given continued heavy borrowing by the Government and the Bank of England’s plan to sell-off its huge stock of government debt.

Official figures later this week are expected to show the Government borrowed £22bn in June alone to plug the gap between tax receipts and public spending.

The UK’s £2 trillion debt pile also suggests debt service costs will also remain high.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) expects debt interest payments to hit £94bn this financial year, a number that is likely to be revised up in the Autumn Statement.

